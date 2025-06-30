Nearly 150,000 pounds of bologna recalled due to undeclared "meat or poultry source materials"

Maintaining the safety of our food

Gaiser's European Style Provisions Inc. is recalling approximately 143,416 pounds of ready-to-eat bologna due to misbranding, federal health officials said Friday.

In the announcement, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said the products, which were distributed to wholesale and retail locations nationwide, contain meat or poultry source materials that are not declared on the product labels.

The recalled products, which were sold under a variety of names and labels and produced between March 20 and June 20, 2025, include the following:

Vacuum-packed packages of "FAMILY TREE BOLOGNA VEAL" (containing undeclared pork)

Plastic-wrapped packages of "BABUSHKA'S RECIPE CHICKEN BOLOGNA" (undeclared pork)

Plastic-wrapped packages of "FANCY BOLOGNA" (undeclared beef and chicken)

Vacuum-packed packages of "GAISERS RUSSIAN BRAND DOKTORSKAYA BOLOGNA" (undeclared beef)

Plastic-wrapped packages of "GAISERS BOLOGNA VEAL" (undeclared chicken and pork)

Plastic-wrapped packages of "GAISERS TURKEY BOLOGNA" (undeclared chicken and pork)

Plastic-wrapped packages of "CHICKEN BOLOGNA KYPOYKA PABA" (undeclared pork)

The recalled products have establishment number "EST. 5385" inside the USDA mark of inspection on the product labels.

"Some products would have been weighed, wrapped, and labeled in retail store locations at the time of purchase," the USDA added.

The agency also shared images of the package labels for the various items.

Although the Food Safety and Inspection Service doesn't expect any adverse health effects and there haven't been any confirmed reports of adverse reactions, officials urged the public not to consume the recalled products.

"These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," the announcement read, adding anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.