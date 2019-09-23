Families of Boeing 737 Max crash victims could get up to $145,000 each from compensation fund

A $50 million compensation fund for the families of people killed in Boeing 737 Max plane crashes has begun taking claims. Fund officials said Monday that they have begun accepting applications, with a deadline of December 31 for submitting claims.

Boeing is providing money for the fund, which works out to nearly $145,000 for each of the 346 people who died in crashes in Indonesia in October and in Ethiopia in March. Dozens of families are suing the company, with families of about 60 victims yet to file, according to Reuters.

Families will not be required to sign away their rights to sue in order to claim compensation from Boeing's fund, the company said.

FAA expects first Boeing 737 Max report by end of the month

Administrators of the fund include Kenneth Feinberg, who oversaw compensation for victims of the September 11, 2001, terror attacks.

The 737 Max has been grounded since March, shortly after the crash of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302. The Federal Aviation Administration is meeting with international regulators to explain its review of changes that Boeing is making in the plane, including updates to a flight-control system implicated in the accidents.

Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg has said he hopes to win approval to resume flights in October.

Irina Ivanova contributed reporting.