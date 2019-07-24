Boeing announces drop in revenue after deadly 737 Max crashes

Washington — Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said Wednesday the company may have to temporarily halt production of its best-selling plane, the 737 Max, which is grounded after two deadly crashes overseas.

The family of Army Capt. Antoine Lewis, killed in the Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crash in March, called on American, Southwest and United to drop the 737 Max from their fleets. They're joining the growing list of lawsuits Boeing faces over the deadly crashes that killed 346 people.

"My husband's death is a direct result of corporate greed gone wrong," said Lewis's widow, Yalena Lopez-Lewis. "In the design of the 737 Max 8, Antoine lost his life, his wife, boys their father, country lost a hero."

This latest lawsuit came as Boeing announced a 35% drop in revenue this quarter stemming from the crashes and worldwide grounding of the 737 Max. The plane is expected to account for roughly a third of Boeing's cash flow over the next five years.

Further delays could lead the nation's largest exporter to slow or halt 737 production, potentially sending a ripple through the U.S. economy. But CEO Dennis Muilenburg raised the possibility the Max could be approved for passenger service by October.

"It's our job to make sure that they're safe and we've learned from these two accidents," he said.

In May, Muilenburg spoke exclusively to "CBS Evening News" anchor Norah O'Donnell.

"We know it will take some time to earn and re-earn that public confidence and the first step will be to get the Max up and flying safely," he said.

Sources across the industry are saying its possible the Max may not fly passengers until some time in 2020. The U.S. airlines are standing by the Max. But pilots insist they will only fly the plane once they believe it is safe.