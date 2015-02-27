Bob's Blog: Another shutdown?

(CBS News) -- We're back on the cliff again, and the clock is ticking.

Funding for the Department of Homeland Security runs out Friday night. And few on Capitol Hill are optimistic that Democrats and Republicans will come together in time with a long-term solution.

Democrats are blocking the legislation in the Senate because they are opposing efforts to roll back President Obama's executive actions on immigration. But that's not the only conflict here: Republicans in the Senate and House are fighting amongst themselves over how to proceed with the funding bill.

There is also a lot of news on the foreign policy front. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will deliver a controversial speech next week to a joint session of Congress. Nuclear negotiations are continuing with Iran. And ISIS has reportedly captured hundreds of Christians in northern Syria.

As always, there is a lot to discuss.

We'll talk to House Speaker John Boehner about the showdown over the Department of Homeland Security, his invitation to Netanyahu and much more. There's a lot on the speaker's plate right now.

Later, we'll turn to Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., to talk about foreign policy. We'll talk about the fight against ISIS and the identity of Jihadi John - the militant responsible for executing American hostages.

Potential presidential candidate Mike Huckabee will be on the show. How is the Republican field shaping up? We'll ask the former Arkansas governor about the news of the week.

To break down all the news from abroad, we'll hear from Jeffrey Goldberg of The Atlantic and CBS News State Department Correspondent Margaret Brennan.

Finally, we'll turn to our panel for analysis. We'll break down the 2016 race as it stands now. This week, we'll sit down with Peggy Noonan of The Wall Street Journal, Mark Halperin of Bloomberg, Maria Cardona of CNN and Republican strategist Kevin Madden, who is also a CNN political contributor.

We hope you'll tune in on Sunday. Check your local listings.