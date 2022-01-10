Bob Saget, comedian and "Full House" star, has died at 65

Bob Saget, the comedian best known for his role as Danny Tanner on "Full House" has died, the Orange County Sheriff's Office in Florida confirmed. He was 65.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office tweeted that deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes about an "unresponsive man in a hotel room." The man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced dead on the scene, the sheriff's office said.

Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case, the sheriff's office said.

A cause of death was not immediately announced.

Bob Saget performs at the Wiltern Theater on July 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Jeff Kravitz

In 1987, Saget landed a starring role in the ABC sitcom "Full House," which ran for eight seasons. In 1989, Saget also became the host of "America's Funniest Home Videos." Saget appeared on both shows until "Full House" was canceled in 1995. He would go on to host "AFV" for another two years. After Saget left the program in 1997, the show was briefly shelved by ABC before being brought back again as a midseason replacement in 1998 with new hosts.

Saget would end up returning to both shows decades later. He co-hosted a 20th anniversary special for "America's Funniest Home Videos" in 2009 and would occasionally appear on Netflix's "Full House" reboot, "Fuller House," for which he reprised the role of Danny Tanner.

Saget also provided the narration for all nine seasons of the CBS sitcom "How I Met Your Mother."

In addition to his acting work, Saget was also a successful comedian. His standup act was filled with coarse language and sexual humor, creating a stark contrast with the family-friendly image he projected on the sitcom "Full House" that made him a household name.