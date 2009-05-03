Bo Has Left The Building

Bob Schieffer

Face the NationFor now I will leave it to others to make a judgment on the president's first 100 days. But I know one thing: he loves that dog.

At the White House Friday afternoon, he was carrying around a copy of the current New Yorker, the one with the cover featuring a tiny Bo on a huge green White House lawn.

He was beaming. "I'm taking this to show the girls," he said. "See, it really looks like it."

As a matter of fact, it really does if you look really, really close.

And the president has already learned that when you hang out with celebrities, people don't always notice you're there.

He told this story on himself: Late one evening he was walking the dog and some White House visitors with small children saw him.

"Look," said one of the kids, "it's Bo!"