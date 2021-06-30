What you need to know about Bloomingdale's long weekend sale

AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Bloomingdale's is offering some hot deals on men and women's designer clothing and accessories right now.

The department store is throwing a long weekend sale, which includes Bloomingdale's July 4th sale and Bloomingdale's designer sales event. That's three sales in one.

Shoppers can save up to 75% off on a large selection of Bloomingdale's new arrivals, clearance items and designer apparel. That includes slashed prices on select All Saints, Zadig & Voltaire and The Kooples items.

The deals inside Bloomingdale's long weekend sale won't last forever. Bloomingdale's designer event ends June 30. The department store's July 4th sale ends July 5.

Here are a few of the deals at Bloomingdale's worth checking out right now.

All Saints Timo leather jacket

Bloomingdale's

This All Saints leather jacket is 40% off during Bloomingdale's long weekend sale. The lined, leather jacket with a two-way zip front closure and point collar features black hardware. The jacket is regularly listed at $569, but is more than $200 off right now.

Zadig & Voltaire Rewel printed mini dress

Bloomingdale's

This printed V-neck mini dress from Zadig & Voltaire seems made for mild summer nights and is 50% off right now. Originally listed at $348, this machine-washable dress features a partially smocked waistband for comfort and elbow-length sleeves.

The Kooples button fly straight leg jeans

Bloomingdale's

Wear white jeans all summer long, knowing you got them at a great price. These high-rise, straight-leg white jeans from French fashion retailer The Kooples are 50% off right now during Bloomingdale's deals event. They were originally listed at $228.