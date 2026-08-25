Army Black Hawk helicopter goes down in Colorado foothills west of Denver in "aviation mishap," no reported injuries

A U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter out of Fort Campbell in Kentucky made an apparently unplanned landing in a wooded area of the Colorado foothills west of Denver on Tuesday.

The Gilpin County Sheriff's Office said four people were aboard when it came down to the north of Golden Gate Canyon State Park, and that it didn't appear anyone got hurt. Two Army officials told CBS News initial reports indicate there were no injuries.

CBS

An Army spokesperson referred to the incident as an "aviation mishap" that happened during a training operation.

The helicopter belongs to the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment based out of Fort Campbell.

CBS

An investigation into the crash is underway, according to the Army.

The Army released the following statement about the situation on Tuesday afternoon:

"The 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne) is aware of an August 25, 2026, aviation mishap during routine training operations near Denver, Colorado. The command takes all training incidents and the safety of our personnel seriously. Because this is currently the subject of an active safety investigation, we cannot provide additional comment or information at this time. Questions regarding the matter should be directed to the U.S. Army Special Operations Aviation Command Public Affairs Office."