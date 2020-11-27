Black Friday 2020 TV deals from Walmart, Best Buy and Target

COVID-19 restrictions are altering many holiday traditions, but this one remains intact: the Black Friday TV deal. If you want to upgrade your home theater, there is no better time of year and that remains true even in 2020.

Is now the perfect time to treat yourself to a new TV? During the past nine months of COVID-induced isolation, you've probably consumed more television content than you would have in any other year. Maybe you streamed all 40 seasons of Survivor on CBS All Access. Or maybe you've been getting your nightly dose of satirical news coverage from The Daily Social Distancing Show.

No matter what your chosen flavor of content is, your TV has — for better or worse — become a more essential tool in your home.

Check out these Black Friday TV deals from the retailers that are bringing the biggest and best discounts: Target, Walmart and Best Buy.

TCL 65" Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Android TV

TCL via Target

This smart TV regularly retails for $399.99, but is on sale for $229.99 during Target's Black Friday promotion. The ultra HD screen has built-in Chromecast, meaning you can stream TV, movies, TikToks and YouTube videos from your Android or iOS device. This 65-inch TV also features a voice remote, which allows users to search for show titles or change apps using verbal commands. The TV also comes with a one-year limited warranty.

Samsung 50" 4K Ultra HD QLED smart TV

Samsung via Walmart

This Walmart deal offers the biggest price cut on this list: Regularly sold for $649.99, the retailer is selling the 50-inch Samsung QN50Q60TAFXZA for $497.99 — a markdown of $152. This 2020 model can run all your streaming services and apps, including Netflix, and help eliminate annoying frame stutters from your gaming experience via a system called Game Enhancer. Its main bragging point is its picture: As opposed to regular, old LED technology, this Samsung model offers QLED, which stands for "quantum dot technology," and delivers super-bright colors.

Samsung 75" Class 6 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV

Samsung via Best Buy

This Ultra-HD unit from Samsung is marked down to $747.99 — $52 off the retail price. It features a 20W Dolby Audio speaker system and WiFi connectivity. The 75-inch 4K LED display will transport you from the COVID-19-safe confines of your living room into your favorite cinematic escapes.

For Alexa fans: This TV is compatible with your Amazon voice assistant, so your Echo and your TV will work together seamlessly.

Sony 55" 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Android TV

Sony via Target

This Sony TV is $100 off during Black Friday. The 55-inch TV, regularly listed at $649.99, is on sale for $549.99. Watch movies and TV in 4K HDR. The Sony Android TV is compatible with Google Assistant, which allows you to use voice command to turn the TV on and off, control volume, search for titles and more. The TV also comes with a one-year limited warranty.

Vizio 50" 4K Ultra HD LED smart TV

Vizio via Walmart

According to Walmart, the 50-inch Vizio M506x-H9 is only available at the retailer. Tagged as a "special buy," the smart TV with 4K Ultra HD resolution is being offered at $298, down from $349.99. The LED TV features SmartCast, which allows you to watch and discover leading streaming channels and apps, including Netflix. It can also work in conjunction with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant — all the better for making your smart home that much smarter — and can stream content directly from your Apple or Android device.

Hisense 65" Class H6510G Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV

Hisense via Best Buy

You can get this Hisense 4K Android TV for 50% off during Best Buy's Black Friday festivities. Usually $499.99, this set could be yours for just $249.99. It has built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant for easy navigation. If you're already heavily invested in the Google-verse, this could be the right choice for you.

Hisense 55" 4K UHD TV

Hisense via Target

Save $150 on the Hisense 55-inch 4K UHD TV when you shop Black Friday at Target. This Hisense Roku TV regularly retails for $349.99 but is on sale for $199.99. The device features a 4K ultra high-definition picture and color-boosting high dynamic range (HDR) for colorful images. The built-in Roku TV operating system also gives you access to live TV, apps and thousands of streaming channels. The device comes with a one-year limited warranty.

Sanyo 65" 4K Ultra HD LED smart TV

Sanyo via Walmart

Usually sold for $498, Walmart says this 65-inch, LED Sanyo smart TV is marked down to $398 — a cool $100 savings. Out of the box, the 4K Ultra HD model FW65R70F is ready to deliver your favorite streaming services and apps, including Netflix, and comes with a Roku remote. If your media diet includes over-the-air TV and cable TV, then you're set with this set: It offers connectivity with cable boxes, antenna, video-game systems and more.

Toshiba 50" Class LED 4K UHD Smart FireTV Edition TV

Toshiba via Best Buy

Shopping for a 4K TV for under $300? For Black Friday, Best Buy has this Toshiba unit on sale for $259.99. The 50-inch 4K LED display TV features HDR technology to make your viewing experience as colorful as possible, and comes preloaded with Amazon's FireTV streaming service.

LG 55" NanoCell 81 Series 4K UHD Smart TV with HDR

LG via Target

Target has knocked $200 off the regular price of the LG 55-inch NanoCell smart TV. The screen was originally listed at $699.99 and is on sale during Black Friday for $499.99. The 4K high-definition TV runs apps such as Netflix, YouTube, Spotify, Sling TV, Pandora, Hulu, Amazon Video and Disney+. The LG NanoCell's webOS operating system is compatible with Apple Airplay 2, Google Assistant, Alexa and HomeKit. The NanoCell81 comes with a one-year limited warranty.

RCA 50" 4K Ultra HD LED TV

RCA via Walmart

If you're in the market for a deal, as well as a TV that just wants to be a TV, then this might be for you. Categorized as a Walmart "special buy," this 50-inch RCA LED set (model RLDED5098-UHD) has been marked down from $329.99 to $219.99. With 4K Ultra HD resolution, this traditional TV promises a vivid picture. It comes with a remote control, and features a built-in digital tuner and four HDMI ports. It also doesn't eat up a ton of space and can be set on a table or mounted on the wall.

TCL 50" Class 4 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV

TCL via Best Buy

If you want 4K quality in a smaller space, this 50-inch TCL Android TV could be the one for you. Best Buy has knocked $120 off the sticker price for Black Friday — you'll pay just $229.99 (Okay, Google!). This set also has Chromecast built-in, so you won't have to plug in any extra devices to get access to your favorite movies and shows.

LG 70" Class 4K UHD Smart LED HDR TV

LG via Target

This LG 70-inch smart TV is marked down to $549.99 during Black Friday. That's $300 off the regular $849.99 retail price. Upgrade your movie night at home to a theater-quality experience with this LG smart TV's 4K display and UHD processor, which enhances color, contrast, clarity and detail. Plus, it's compatible with Google assistant and Alexa devices for voice control, meaning you can turn on the TV or turn up the volume without ever having to reach for the remote. The TV also comes with a one-year limited warranty.

Sceptre 50" 4K Ultra HD LED TV

Sceptre via Walmart

Another eye-catching offer from Walmart, the 50-inch Sceptre U515CV-U LED TV has been marked down from $279.99 to $199.99. For that discount price, you get a 4K Ultra HD picture. A traditional TV set, this Walmart "special buy" features a swivel base, but is also wall-mountable. It comes with a remote control, and offers three HDMI connections and a USB port.

Insignia 32" Class LED HD Smart Fire TV Edition TV

Insignia via Best Buy

It's not every day you can score an HD TV for under $100. If you're shopping for a smaller set for an office or bedroom, this one could be a good choice at $99.99. The trade-off is that this model has 720p resolution. That's still HD, but probably won't satisfy the real pixel junkies out there. The built-in streaming platform is Amazon's Fire TV.

Samsung 65" Class Q60T Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV

Samsung via Best Buy

The Q in QLED stands for Quantum Dot technology. That means this TV produces more than a billion shades of color, making even the brightest and darkest scenes more vibrant and lifelike. Best Buy knocked $102 off the retail price of this unit on Black Friday — it'll run you $897.99. It has three HDMI inputs and a Tizen-powered smart TV built in.

LG 55" Class UN7000 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV

LG via Best Buy

The LG smart TV has a sports alert feature that will alert sports fans whenever their favorite team is about to begin a game. With one click, you can get to the game without hunting for the channel. This set will be on sale for $349.99 on Black Friday — down $50 from its regular retail price.

Samsung 75" Class 7 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV

Samsung via Best Buy

The crystal processor inside this 4K unit from Samsung scales up lower-resolution scenes to make every movie and TV show, even your favorite old classics, look crisp on the massive 75-inch display. Best Buy knocked more than $100 off the sticker price, bringing it down to $747.99 during Black Friday festivities.