New on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, Hulu and More

From seasonal movies to original series, these are the new, notable titles on popular streaming services.
Available Jan. 1 on Netflix: "Messiah" Season 1
A CIA officer (Michelle Monaghan) investigates a man who sparks a spiritual movement in this new Netflix original.
Available Jan. 1 on Disney+: "Holes"
A young Shia LaBeouf digs holes at a desert detention camp in this Disney flick co-starring Sigourney Weaver and Jon Voight.
Available Jan. 1 on Disney+: "Cool Runnings"
We may be getting the Summer Olympics in 2020, but you can relive this Winter Olympics sports drama, starring John Candy, on Disney's streaming service starting Jan. 1.
Available Jan. 3 on Netflix: "Anne with an E" The Final Season
The third and final season of the fan favorite arrives just after the New Year. The show's cancelation has led to a social media campaign from viewers to save the series.
Available Jan. 3 on Hulu: "Last Man Standing" Season 8 Premiere
Stream the Season 8 premiere of the Tim Allen comedy the day after it airs on Fox.
Available Jan. 6 on Hulu: "The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards"
Missed the Golden Globe Awards live broadcast? You can stream the awards show the day after it airs on NBC.
Available Jan. 7 on Hulu: "The Bachelor" Season 24 Premiere
Will Peter Weber find love after Hannah Brown? You can stream the Season 24 premiere of the long-running reality series the day after it airs on ABC.
Available Jan. 8 on Disney+: "Aladdin"
The live-action remake of this animated flick, featuring Will Smith as the Genie, is heading to Disney's streaming service.
Available Jan. 10 on Netflix: "AJ and the Queen" Season 1
Down-on-her-luck drag queen Ruby Red, played by the legendary RuPaul, travels across the country with a 10-year-old stowaway in this new original series from Netflix.
Available on Hulu on Jan. 11: "Green Book"
Hulu subscribers can stream the Oscar Best Picture using a Showtime premium add-on.
Available Jan. 12 on HBO Go: "The Outsider" Season 1 Premiere
Based on the bestselling novel from Stephen King, this drama explores the investigation of a Georgia boy's gruesome murder. The first two episodes premiere Jan. 12.
Available Jan. 15 on Netflix: "Grace and Frankie" Season 6
Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin are two women reinventing their lives in this hilarious Netflix original series.
Available Jan.17 on Netflix: "A Fall from Grace"
Tyler Perry's first Netflix original is a thriller.
Available Jan. 17 on Disney+: "Diary of a Future President" Season 1 Premiere
This new family-friendly series follows Elena, a 12-year-old Cuban-American, as she navigates middle school and begins her journey to become the future U.S. president. "Jane the Virgin" actress Gina Rodriguez plays an older Elena. New episodes premiere Fridays on Disney+.
Available Jan. 19 on Hulu: "Justified" complete series
Timothy Olyphant is U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens, a cop based in rural, eastern Kentucky, in this hit FX series. You can binge all six seasons when they arrive on Hulu this month.
Available Jan. 19 on HBO Go: "Curb Your Enthusiasm" Season 10 Premiere
Larry David stumbles through social faux pas in the highly anticipated tenth season of his HBO series.
Available Jan. 19 on HBO Go: "Avenue 5" Season 1 Premiere
Golden Globe winner Hugh Laurie is an agreeable space ship captain in HBO's new comedy, set 40 years in the future.
Available Jan. 23 on CBS All Access: "Star Trek: Picard" Episode 1
Sir Patrick Stewart returns to his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard in CBS All Access' latest Star Trek series. The first episode premieres on Jan. 23.
Available Jan. 24 on Netflix: "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" Part 3
Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) makes it her mission to free her boyfriend, Nicholas Scratch, from damnation when this Netflix original returns with new episodes this month.
Available Jan. 24 on Netflix: "The Ranch"
The comedy series, starring Ashton Kutcher and Sam Elliott, returns for its final season.
Available Jan. 24 on Hulu: "Shrill" Season 2
"Saturday Night Live" star Aidy Bryant shines in this Hulu dramedy based on the book by Lindy West.
Available Jan. 30 on Hulu: "Fighting with My Family"
Based on the true story of WWE wrestler Paige, this sports comedy follows a family of wrestlers and the cutthroat world of going pro.
Available Jan. 31 on Netflix: "BoJack Horseman" Season 6 (Part B)
A stint in rehab forces BoJack (Will Arnett) to confront his mistakes when this acclaimed animated series returns in January.
Available Jan. 31 on Hulu: "Spider Man: Far from Home"
Hulu subscribers with a Starz premium add-on will feel their spidey senses tingling this month when "Spider Man: Far from Home" swings onto the streaming service.