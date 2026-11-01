Binance resumes withdrawals for some major cryptocurrencies after $6 billion heist

Binance said Sunday it had resumed withdrawals for some major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereal after more than $6 billion in assets were stolen from the cryptocurrency exchange.

Binance is the world's largest crypto exchange by daily trading volumes. News of the hacking attack, which is thought to be the biggest-ever crypto heist, caused the prices of most major cryptocurrencies to fall sharply on Friday.

However, the company has offered reassurances it would cover 90% of the losses from the attack using company funds to buy tokens to replenish a large portion of what was stolen.

Binance suspended user withdrawals after the attack but said they would be resumed in phases, the first of which began on Sunday.

"First batch network now opened in phase one of withdrawals," the exchange posted on X.

As of 5 a.m. Eastern Time, Binance said it had restored withdrawals for Bitcoin, Ethereal, BNB, XRP, Base, Doge and Optimism, and that it would "continue to restore additional assets and networks in phases as security checks are completed."

The FBI accused North Korea of being behind the hack in a statement on Saturday, confirming earlier suspicions from private investigators and analysts that a Pyongyang-affiliated group called TraderTraitor was responsible.

TraderTraitor is the same group blamed for a $1.5 billion theft from the Bybit platform in February last year.

"The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is releasing information advising the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (North Korea) was responsible for the theft of more than $6 billion USD in virtual assets from cryptocurrency exchange Binance, on or about October 29, 2026," the statement said.

The FBI added that it had observed "TraderTraitor actors" converting stolen assets into Ethereum, and expected those assets to be laundered further by converting them using decentralized finance and instant swap services.

It said it was urging private sector entities "to block transactions with or derived from addresses TraderTraitor actors are using to launder these stolen assets."