Billy Graham: Political world reacts to his death

News of the death of renowned Rev. Billy Graham has made shockwaves across much of the United States and religious world alike. Graham, who's sermons were broadcast in churches around the country, died Wednesday morning at his home in Montreat, North Carolina, his nonprofit organization announced. He was 99.

But Graham was also an influential voice at the top levels of the political world for decades. His relationship with American presidents dated back to Harry Truman. He was close to Richard Nixon and George H.W. Bush, and President George W. Bush has credited a talk he had with Graham in the 1980s with inspiring his faith in God and helping him quit drinking. Graham was also close to Ronald Reagan and was, according to the Los Angeles Times, one of the few people who was invited to visit him as his Alzheimer's symptoms worsened. Politicians whose spiritual lives were touched by Graham were quick to respond to the news of his death Wednesday.

President Trump tweeted that Graham would be missed.

The GREAT Billy Graham is dead. There was nobody like him! He will be missed by Christians and all religions. A very special man. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 21, 2018

The first lady said Graham led an "impactful life" and would be "deeply missed."

Saddened by the loss of Evangelist Billy Graham. He led an impactful life, touching so many people with his spiritual teachings. He will be deeply missed. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) February 21, 2018

President Barack Obama tweeted his condolences, calling Graham a "humble servant who prayed for so many."

Billy Graham was a humble servant who prayed for so many - and who, with wisdom and grace, gave hope and guidance to generations of Americans. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 21, 2018

President Jimmy Carter said in a statement that Graham shaped the spiritual lives of tens of millions of people worldwide."

"Broad-minded, forgiving, and humble in his treatment of others, he exemplified the life of Jesus Christ by constantly reaching out for opportunities to serve. He had an enormous influence on my own spiritual life, and I was pleased to count Reverend Graham among my advisors and friends," the statement added.

Jim McGrath, the spokesman for President George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush, released a statement on behalf of the president calling Graham a "dear friend" and "America's pastor."

Statement by @GeorgeHWBush on the passing of his dear friend, Billy Graham. Among many special visits, Rev. Graham was with the Bushes in the White House residence the night Operation Desert Storm to liberate Kuwait commenced Jan 16 1991. pic.twitter.com/fS3hYa8n0g — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) February 21, 2018

Graham became a counselor and confidante to nearly every American president, beginning with Harry Truman, but Graham himself denied he had a role in making policy. He said: "I don't advise them, I pray with them."

Vice President Mike Pence, a devout Christian, issued a statement early Wednesday morning with his wife Karen, sending their condolences to the Graham family:

"Karen and I were saddened to learn of the passing of one of the greatest Americans of the 20th century, Reverend Billy Graham. We send our deepest condolences to the Graham family. Billy Graham's ministry for the gospel of Jesus Christ and his matchless voice changed the lives of millions. We mourn his passing but I know with absolute certainty that today he heard those words, "well done good and faithful servant." Thank you Billy Graham. God bless you."

While both the House and Senate are out of session this week, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, commented from home, calling Graham "one of the greatest messengers of Christ."

One of the greatest messengers of Christ has gone to his heavenly reward. Dr. Graham spread the good news to millions across the world and led a life beyond reproach. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) February 21, 2018

He added that Graham was a "counselor to presidents, a pastor to the masses, and most of all -- a loving, caring, husband, father, and grandfather."

Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee called Graham "an American icon" who gave "hope to millions of people in our country and around the world."

Rev. Billy Graham was an American icon who lived a remarkable life and whose ministry helped change the lives of and give hope to millions of people in our country and around the world. I know Tennesseans join me today in celebrating his extraordinary life. — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) February 21, 2018

House Speaker Paul Ryan said in a statement that Graham's service is a "testament that, with faith in God, one person can do so much good for the world."

He added, "Beyond his achievements as a preacher and counselor to presidents, Rev. Graham will be remembered as a devoted husband to the late Ruth Bell Graham and a loving family man. The whole House sends its condolences to the Graham family at this time of loss."

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell reflected on Graham being a trusted confidant to presidents, saying, "by standing right in the middle, Billy Graham could reach everyone."

"We're left with a fitting reminder that, just like the wise man of the Gospel, he built his house on the rock. Millions of Americans are grateful that he did—and are confident that Billy Graham is now alongside his beloved wife Ruth, enjoying their beautiful reward," McConnell added.

Ohio Governor John Kasich said he was "truly inspired" by Graham's preaching. "Billy Graham was about love, forgiveness, and hope. Every preacher should learn from him," he added.

Today my wife and I celebrate and reflect on the life of Billy Graham. I saw him preach and I was truly inspired. He was God's man. https://t.co/v5OqqUyQt0 — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) February 21, 2018

Former mayor and philanthropist Mike Bloomberg shared a photo of the two in New York during what Bloomberg called his "final crusade."