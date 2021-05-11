Live

Watch CBSN Live

Special Report: Rev. Billy Graham dies at 99

The Rev. Billy Graham died Wednesday in North Carolina, where he lived. He was 99 years old. Graham became the world's best-known evangelist during 70 years of his ministry and met with every presidents from Harry Truman to Barack Obama.
