Billy Evans says watching his partner, disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, face years of public scrutiny taught him a painful lesson: "You can't lose your voice."

That's why Evans said he decided to share his side of the story in his first-ever TV interview, as the documentary "You Can See Everything," co-directed by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, draws widespread attention. The film has grossed more than $80 million at the North American box office, according to Variety.

Evans describes himself first and foremost as a father – the pair share two children, ages 5 and 3 – and devoted partner to Holmes. But he is also reckoning with his unexpected role in a film that has thrust him into the spotlight.

"I'm somebody who works really hard on the problems that I think need solving in this world, and for better or for worse, I'm now in a documentary that a lot of people are seeing," Evans told CBS News' Matt Gutman in an interview for "CBS Sunday Morning," describing the weeks since the film's release as "pretty crazy."

Here are some highlights from the interview.

Evans responds to speculation Nathan Fielder was infatuated with Holmes

The documentary left some viewers questioning whether Fielder was taken with Holmes. Gutman suggested the film could be viewed as a "love poem" to her. But Evans says he never saw it that way, suggesting the camera angles made Fielder's interactions with Holmes appear different from reality.

Asked whether he thought Fielder was infatuated with Holmes, Evans said he did not see it that way.

He added, "I think Nathan cares a lot about Elizabeth, and I didn't get the impression for a minute that it was romantic. I think he cares a lot about her."

Evans says he was "surprised" by the nude shower scene

Evans said he asked Fielder and A24, the film's production company, to pixelate or remove a scene in "You Can See Everything" in which he appears fully nude in the shower. While he knew cameras were filming him, he said he "did not give consent" to having his full body shown in the documentary.

"I was just as surprised as the rest of the country to have my whole body on camera for the world to see, and it's been an awkward experience. And having like your kids' teachers see that. It's really uncomfortable," he said.

A24, which distributed "You Can See Everything," said all interactions were filmed with consent.

Evans says he's "really glad" Amanda Seyfried is in the documentary

Evans said he was "really glad" that Amanda Seyfried, who played Holmes in the TV series "The Dropout," appears in the documentary, because "it shows what a difference there is between the real thing and how eager she was to play a character."

Asked whether he believes Seyfried played Holmes well, Evans said he's just glad Fielder was there to help.

While acknowledging there were tensions between him and Seyfried, he said, "I'm going to do my best not to speak poorly about other people."

Why Evans walked away from a "crazy amount of money"

Evans says he gave up the chance to make "a crazy amount of money" from the documentary – potentially tens of millions of dollars that he acknowledges would have been helpful as he raises their two children while Holmes is behind bars.

He said the money would have been life-changing, particularly after spending much of his own resources on Holmes' legal defense and childcare. When Gutman asked him where a share of the profits would go, Evans offered few details, saying only, "Knowing where the money's going, I'm not unhappy about that decision."

He declined to elaborate, adding, "That's all I can say about it."

Evans said his decision to give up the money was intended to prove the point of the film was "about people seeing Liz," not his personal gain.

Evans blasts Holmes' "insane" prison sentence

Evans called Holmes' roughly 11½-year prison sentence "insane," arguing that the punishment was disproportionate to the charges. Holmes was convicted in 2022 on four counts of investor fraud and conspiracy for misleading investors in Theranos, the failed health technology startup that vowed to revolutionize blood testing.

"Regardless of whether or not you believe in her guilt or innocence, her sentence is insane. Eleven and a half years is more time than some people get for murder," Evans said.

Evans said he hates that his children have to visit their mother behind bars, recalling that their daughter took her first steps at a federal prison.

"But it doesn't mean that we can't find joy as we experience this, and our job to them is not to talk about how much it hurts and how painful it is, but to find the joy in seeing how many acorns we can collect in the prison yard and fit in a water bottle," he said. "It's finding, you know, the small little games that we can play to make each time we go to the same place every weekend feel like you're going to Disneyland."

Holmes has spent nearly 3½ years at a minimum-security women's prison in Texas. She could transfer to a halfway house by next summer. However, Evans said it won't be an easy transition.

"People forget that incarceration does not end when you leave prison, because then you move to a halfway house," Evans said. He added that he has spoken with people who have gone through the process, some of whom told him "prison was better." Holmes will likely move to home confinement after that, where Evans said she'll face restrictions and continued monitoring.

"So it's not like you're free in any way, shape, or form," Evans added.