Extended interview: Billy Evans on Elizabeth Holmes and "You Can See Everything" In his first TV interview, Billy Evans talks with correspondent Matt Gutman about the portrayal of himself and his partner, disgraced Theranos co-founder Elizabeth Holmes, in the acclaimed Nathan Fielder-Lance Oppenheim documentary "You Can See Everything." He also discusses seeing "vulnerable" moments in the film being exposed to the world; his control of Holmes' social media; and his family's weekly visits to Holmes in prison. [Spoiler alert: This interview contains details of the film.] More