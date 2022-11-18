Judgment Day: Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes facing two decades in prison

SAN JOSE -- Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes was surrounded by media cameras and family as she arrived at the federal courthouse in San Jose Friday to learn if she will be spending much of the next 20 years in prison.

Holmes arrived at the sentencing hearing surrounded by a horde of reporters and media cameras. She was holding hands with partner Billy Evans with her parents close by. She was stoic and did not respond to reporters questions.

More than 140 letters were submitted to U.S. District Judge Edward Davila in support of Holmes. They ran the spectrum from family and friends to U.S. Senator Cory Booker, a police sergeant, a fire captain, a restaurateur, technology company executives and former Theranos employees and board directors.

A group of Holmes supporters also greeted her at the courthouse.

Davila considered sentencing recommendations that spanned from 15 years of imprisonment by federal prosecutors to 18 months home confinement from Holmes' defense team.

Meanwhile, a probation report also submitted to Davila recommended a nine-year prison sentence for Holmes.

Prosecutors also wanted Holmes to pay $804 million in restitution. The amount covers most of the nearly $1 billion that Holmes raised from a list of sophisticated investors that included software magnate Larry Ellison, media mogul Rupert Murdoch, and the Walton family behind Walmart.

Davila's judgment – and Holmes' reporting date for a potential stint in prison -- could be affected by the former entrepreneur's second pregnancy in two years. After giving birth to a son shortly before her trial started last year, Holmes became pregnant at some point while free on bail this year.

Holmes' sentencing came in the same San Jose courtroom where she was convicted on four counts of investor fraud and conspiracy in January marks a climactic moment in a saga that has been dissected in an HBO documentary and an award-winning Hulu TV series about her meteoric rise and mortifying downfall.

While wooing investors, Holmes leveraged a high-powered Theranos board that included former U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis, who testified against her during her trial, and two former U.S. Secretaries of State, Henry Kissinger and the late George Shultz, whose son submitted a statement blasting Holmes for concocting a scheme that played Shultz "for the fool."

Duncan Levin, a former federal prosecutor who is now a defense attorney, predicted that Davila's sentencing decision won't be swayed by the pregnancy, but expects the judge to allow her to remain free until after the baby is born.

"She will be no more of a flight risk after she is sentenced than she was while awaiting sentencing," Levin said. "We have to temper our sentences with some measure of humanity."

The pregnancy makes it more likely Davila will be criticized no matter what sentence he imposes, predicted Amanda Kramer, another former federal prosecutor.

"There is a pretty healthy debate about what kind of sentence is needed to effect general deterrence to send a message to others who are thinking of crossing that line from sharp salesmanship into material misrepresentation," Kramer said.

Federal prosecutor Robert Leach emphatically declared Holmes deserves a severe punishment for engineering a scam that he described as one of the most egregious white-collar crimes ever committed in Silicon Valley. In a scathing 46-page memo, Leach told the judge he has an opportunity to send a message that curbs the hubris and hyperbole unleashed by the tech boom of the past decade.

Holmes "preyed on hopes of her investors that a young, dynamic entrepreneur had changed healthcare," Leach wrote. "And through her deceit, she attained spectacular fame, adoration, and billions of dollars of wealth."

Even though Holmes was acquitted by a jury on four counts of fraud and conspiracy tied to patients who took Theranos blood tests, Leach also asked Davila to factor in the health threats posed by Holmes' conduct.