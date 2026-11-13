Billy Evans calls his portrayal in Elizabeth Holmes documentary "crazy" but says: "It's entertainment"

Billy Evans, the long-time partner of disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, opened up about his reaction to the hit documentary "You Can See Everything" during his first TV interview.

"You Can See Everything," directed by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, follows Holmes and Evans in the weeks before she began her prison sentence for defrauding investors. Holmes claimed that she had invented technology that could run a battery of medical tests from a single drop of blood. Those claims were found to be fraudulent. Holmes is currently serving a 10-year sentence in federal prison on charges of wire fraud and conspiracy. She maintains her innocence.

Evans' full interview will air on "CBS Sunday Morning" this weekend. In a preview clip, Evans told CBS News chief correspondent Matt Gutman that he loved the three-hour documentary, while also acknowledging it makes him appear "crazy," like a manipulative partner or even a villain.

"I would have preferred for that not to be the case, but it's entertainment. I didn't get to control that edit," Evans said.

Fans of the movie fixated on scenes where Evans appeared controlling or manipulative towards Holmes and Fielder. In one scene, Evans takes a bowl of eggs away from Holmes and claims she's not whisking them correctly. In another, he claims to know what Fielder is thinking. Later in the documentary, he reveals he has power of attorney over Holmes while she serves her sentence and controls her social media accounts. Holmes and Evans share two children.

Elizabeth Holmes leaves federal court with partner Billy Evans in San Jose, California, on Oct. 17, 2022. David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Evans said that while he disagrees with his portrayal, he thinks the documentary captures Holmes accurately.

"I think my goal was to have people see Elizabeth. And when I watch that movie, I see the person that I love in exactly who she is," Evans said.

Evans said that it was Holmes' advice that inspired him to share his side of the story with CBS News.

"You gotta learn really painful lessons sometimes in life. And with Elizabeth going through everything she did in the press, the lesson that was ingrained in us is 'You can't lose your voice,'" Evans told Gutman. "So I look forward to speaking with you."

"You Can See Everything" has become a sensation in the weeks since it was released. It has grossed over $80 million worldwide, and there is speculation that it could become the first documentary to be nominated for best picture at the Academy Awards.