Elizabeth Holmes could serve less time behind bars than her 11-year sentence

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes could leave prison a year and a half earlier than expected, Federal Bureau of Prisons records show.

According to the agency's inmate locator, Holmes' release date is scheduled for Dec. 29, 2032. That means she is slated to serve 9 years and seven months. In November a judge sentenced Holmes, who was also CEO of the blood-testing company, to 11 years and three months behind bars.

Holmes began serving her sentence Federal Prison Camp Bryan, a minimum-security prison for women in Bryan, Texas, on May 30.

A prisoner's release date can vary based on a number of factors, including time served prior to sentencing, credit for good conduct and even where a prisoner serves time, according to a memo from Prison Law Office, a nonprofit law firm.

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, center, is escorted by prison officials into a federal women's prison camp on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Bryan, Texas. Michael Wyke / AP

The Bureau of Prisons didn't immediately reply to a request for comment.

Holmes was convicted of four counts of defrauding investors after a Wall Street Journal investigation in 2015 revealed the technology behind her company failed to work as promised. The report, which alleged Holmes had knowingly misled investors about the faulty tech, precipitated the unraveling of the company once valued at $9 billion and eventually led to Holmes facing criminal charges.

Former Theranos Chief Operating Officer Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani last year was sentenced to 12 years and 11 months in prison after being convicted on multiple counts of fraud. He began serving his term at FCI Terminal Island prison in San Pedro, Calif., in April. Bureau of Prisons records show he is scheduled for release on April 1, 2034, which means he would serve 11 years.