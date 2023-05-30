Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes to start her 11-year prison sentence today

Theranos CEO and convicted fraudster Elizabeth Holmes is scheduled to move into a Texas prison on Tuesday, beginning an 11-year sentence for swindling investors of hundreds of millions of dollars and lying about her biotech company's blood-testing technology.

A California court convicted Holmes, 39, on four counts of fraud and conspiracy. The judge presiding over the case recommended she serve time at a prison camp in Bryan, Texas. She leaves behind a nearly 2-year-old son, who was born weeks before the start of her trial, and a 3-month-old daughter, who was conceived after the jury convicted her.

Maintaining she was treated unfairly during the trial, Holmes sought to remain free while she appeals her conviction. But that bid was rejected by U.S. District Judge Edward Davila, who presided over her trial, and the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, leaving her no other avenue left to follow but the one that will take her to prison nearly 20 years after she founded Theranos.

The Associated Press contributed reporting.