Bidens earned over $15 million since 2016

According to financial disclosures and tax returns provided by the campaign, former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Dr. Jill Biden have earned more than $15 million since 2016.

The majority of the income comes from book deals and speaking engagements, with the Bidens earning around $9.5 million in 2017, the year after Biden left office. That year, the Bidens donated more than a million dollars to charity, according to the documents.

Since leaving office, both Bidens have worked as college professors. Jill Biden taught at Northern Virginia Community College and made more than $180,000 in two years, and former Vice President Joe Biden was named the Benjamin Franklin Presidential Practice Professor at the University of Pennsylvania, earning more than $775,000 in two years.

