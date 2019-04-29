International Association of Firefighters endorses Joe Biden for president

Former Vice President Joe Biden now has the backing of one of the largest trade unions in the country after the International Association of Firefighters said they support his presidency. A nearly 3-minute long video features highlights from Biden's addresses to the group over the years, touting his outreach to working, middle class Americans as being the "centerpiece of everything I have done."

BREAKING NEWS: The International Association of Fire Fighters endorses @joebiden for President of the United States. https://t.co/yewUm8wMGd — IAFF (@IAFFNewsDesk) April 29, 2019

IAFF General President Harold Schaitberger said the organization is "proud" to stand with Biden in his bid for president. He called Biden a compassionate problem solver, a staunch advocate for working families and commended his leadership and experience on the international stage.

"Joe Biden proves civility and decency will enhance the political discourse that our country needs right now," Schaitberger said. "The endorsement of the IAFF was approved because Joe Biden will be a champion for the public safety of Americans."

Biden, who comes from a middle class family himself, has repeatedly endorsed the efforts of America's unions nationwide, saying they "built the middle class" of the country. The former vice president most recently stood side by side with members of the United Food and Commercial Workers labor union as thousands employees of Stop & Shop grocery stores went on strike over what they said was an unfair contract proposal.

It was during an IAFF speech last month that Biden teased his long-rumored run for president amid persistent chants of "Run Joe Run" from the crowd. Several times during his remarks, which could have been easily confused for a campaign rally, Biden alluded to his future run, telling the crowd "we're ready to take anybody on."

Biden finally ended months announcing on Thursday that he would be launching his third presidential campaign, largely running as a referendum on President Trump.

"We are in the battle for the soul of this nation," he said in a campaign roll out video. "If we give Donald Trump eight years in the White House he will forever and fundamentally alter the character of this nation. And I cannot stand by and watch that happen."