Watch Live: Biden makes first public remarks since his cancer diagnosis

Former President Joe Biden is speaking on Friday in Delaware — his first public remarks since his office announced he was diagnosed with an "aggressive form" of prostate cancer.

His cancer was categorized as having a Gleason score of 9, which places him in Grade Group 5, the most severe category.

"Cancer touches us all," Biden, who is 82, said in a tweet earlier this month. "Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support."

A spokesperson has said that Biden first learned of his cancer diagnosis in mid-May and that he was never previously diagnosed with prostate cancer. He did not undergo prostate cancer screening during his last medical checkup while in office, which was in February 2024, according to records at the time. His spokesperson said his last known prostate-specific antigen test, which is used to screen for prostate cancer, was in 2014.

Biden is speaking at a Memorial Day event at Veterans Memorial Park in New Castle, Delaware, which is just south of his hometown of Wilmington. The event is held annually.

How to watch Biden speak today

What : Former President Joe Biden makes remarks at a Memorial Day event

Former President Joe Biden makes remarks at a Memorial Day event Date: Friday, May 30, 2025

Friday, May 30, 2025 Time: 10:30 a.m. ET

10:30 a.m. ET Location: Veterans Memorial Park in New Castle, Delaware

Veterans Memorial Park in New Castle, Delaware Online stream: Live on CBS News 24/7 in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.

