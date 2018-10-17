Biden on Democrats impeaching Trump: "I hope they don't"

Former Vice President Joe Biden said in an interview with "CBS This Morning" co-host Norah O'Donnell that if Democrats retake the House of Representatives, he hopes "they don't" impeach President Trump.

"I hope they don't. I don't think there's a basis for doing that right now," Biden said. He called for Democrats to wait until the conclusion of the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller.

"I think we should focus on all the terrible things that are happening now in terms of interest of the middle class people and working class people," Biden said, criticizing the Trump administration for "decimating" unions and "eviscerating" the Environmental Protection Agency.

"There are so many things to attend to immediately. Let's see where the investigation takes us," Biden said.

He also expressed confidence Democrats would gain the majority in the House in the midterm elections this year, which he said would inspire Republicans to "vote their conscience" and break with Mr. Trump more often on policy issues.