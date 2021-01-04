Watch Live: Biden holds rally in Georgia on eve of runoff elections

President-elect Joe Biden is holding a rally Monday to get out the vote for Democratic Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in Atlanta, Georgia. Republicans can maintain their hold on the chamber if just one of their candidates win, while Democrats need to win both to achieve a 50-50 split, which would make Vice President-elect Kamala Harris the tie-breaking vote.

The Biden campaign said Monday that he had tested negative for COVID-19 ahead of the trip.

How to watch President-elect Joe Biden's Georgia rally

What : President-elect Joe Biden's rally

Date: Monday, January 4, 2021

Time: 4:15 p.m. ET

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Mr. Biden won Georgia by more than 11,00 votes, one of the biggest surprise flips in the 2020 presidential race. Over the weekend, President Trump called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and pressured him and other officials to "find" enough votes in the state's presidential election to make him the winner, according to audio of the call obtained by CBS News.

During the call, which Mr. Trump had revealed in a tweet earlier Sunday, the president told Raffensperger, "All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state."

A source familiar with the matter told CBS News that Raffensperger's office received 18 phone call attempts from Mr. Trump since November 3 but Saturday was the first time the two officials connected.

Both parties are hoping the results of the presidential election will motivate their bases to turn out.

Republican incumbent Senator David Perdue led , his Democratic opponent, by more than 80,000 votes, but failed to get the 50% needed to avoid a runoff. The other race was a special election to fill retiring Senator Johnny Isakson's seat. Warnock received the most votes in his race, but the prominent Republicans, incumbent Senator Kelly Loeffler and Congressman Doug Collins, received more votes combined than he did.

More than 3 million Georgians voted early, with 2.07 million of those voting in person and 928,000 by mail, according to Georgia Votes.

Mr. Trump is planning on holding a rally in Dalton, Georgia, for Loeffler and Perdue on Monday night.