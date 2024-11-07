Biden still does not plan to pardon his son Hunter, White House says

Washington — President Biden still has no plans to pardon his son, Hunter Biden, in the final months of his presidency, the White House press secretary reiterated on Thursday.

"We've been asked that question multiple times and our answer stands — which is no," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at Thursday's press briefing.

The president said in June that he would not pardon or commute a potential prison sentence for his son, who was convicted of three separate felony charges related to his purchase of a revolver in 2018 when, according to prosecutors, he was battling an addiction to illegal drugs and lied about it on paperwork to obtain the gun.

In September, Hunter Biden also offered a surprise guilty plea in his tax evasion case. He was charged with three felony tax offenses and six misdemeanor offenses, including failure to file and pay his taxes, tax evasion and filing a false return.

After the September plea, Jean-Pierre also said a pardon and commutation were off the table.

Hunter Biden is set to be sentenced in both cases in December, weeks before his father leaves office.