Watch Live: Biden and Harris deliver remarks after meeting with governors

Washington — President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will deliver remarks Thursday as they continue preparing to take the helm of the federal government in January amid the raging coronavirus pandemic and an economic crisis.

The comments from Mr. Biden and Harris will follow a virtual meeting with the National Governors Association's executive committee, which is led by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, and Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, a Republican. The president-elect is expected to discuss COVID-19 with the governors and calling on states to impose mask mandates and ramp up testing and contact tracing.

While President Trump continues to falsely claim widespread voter fraud in the general election and has yet to concede 16 days after Election Day, Mr. Biden has spent the last two weeks meeting with transition advisers, business and labor leaders, and his COVID-19 advisory board on how best to tackle the pandemic.

But because the General Services Administration has yet to acknowledge Mr. Biden as the winner of the presidential contest, the president-elect and his transition team still do not have access to federal dollars, resources and agency staff, including the Trump administration's plans for distribution of a coronavirus vaccine.

Mr. Biden, however, has continued to make appointments to his White House team, tapping longtime aides and senior campaign staff for top positions in government.