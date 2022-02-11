Biden administration increasingly concerned Russia military action against Ukraine could be imminent

The Biden administration is increasingly concerned that Russia could invade Ukraine in the coming days, as Russian President Vladimir Putin shows no sign of de-escalating or engaging in meaningful diplomacy to end the standoff.

President Biden convened a virtual call Friday morning with the leaders of Canada, major European allies, and the heads of NATO and the European Commission to discuss concerns that Russia continues to mass troops and military equipment around Ukraine. While the leaders have universally objected to Putin's military buildup, their views differ on what Putin's intentions are.

American officials again vocalized their concerns on Friday. Traveling in Australia, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, "We're in a window when an invasion could begin at any time. And to be clear, that includes during the Olympics."

The Olympics in China are set to end on February 20.

Blinken's comments came after the president convened a Situation Room meeting late Thursday to discuss the Russian military deployments with top security advisers, according to people familiar with the meeting.

Earlier Thursday, Mr. Biden used an NBC News interview to once again warn Americans in Ukraine to "leave now."

"We're dealing with one of the largest armies in the world. It's a very different situation and things could go crazy quickly," the president said.

The flurry of diplomatic activity comes as Russia has deployed six warships to the Black Sea, restricting, if not completely cutting off Ukraine's naval access and increasing the number of Russian forces now encompassing the former Soviet republic.