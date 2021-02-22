Watch Live: Biden marks lives lost to COVID-19 as the U.S. closes in on 500,000 deaths

With the U.S. expected to cross the threshold of 500,000 deaths from COVID-19, President Joe Biden is delivering brief remarks on "the lives lost to COVID-19" at 6 p.m. ET Monday at the White House. No other country has lost more lives to the yearlong pandemic than the U.S.

Overall, though, the number of cases and of deaths has been dropping, however, and over 44 million have received at least one vaccine dose in a two-dose regimen. First lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff, will also be attending the event.

Watch President Biden commemorate COVID-19 deaths

What : President Joe Biden recognizes the Americans who have died of COVID-19

: President Joe Biden recognizes the Americans who have died of COVID-19 Date: Monday, February 22, 2021

Monday, February 22, 2021 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Location: White House

White House Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.

Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device. Follow: live updates on CBSNews.com

Despite the staggering toll taken by the virus, former Food and Drug Administration chief Dr. Scott Gottlieb sees reasons for optimism in the course the virus is taking. On CBS News' "Face the Nation" Sunday, he predicted, "I think we're going to continue to see infection rates decline into the spring and the summer. Right now, they're falling quite dramatically." While he doesn't think the U.S. will ever obtain "true" herd immunity, because large percentages of Americans have been infected and a growing number of people are being vaccinated, the disease is transferring "at a much slower rate."