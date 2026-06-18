Way beyond a social media ban, one town in Ireland is raising kids without smartphones

Overlooking the Irish Sea just south of Dublin, Greystones is one of Ireland's most affluent and scenic towns. Its coastal views, independent shops and tight-knit community have made it one of the most desirable places to live in the country.

In recent years, Greystones has also become known for something else: Raising children without smartphones.

At a local youth cafe last month, CBS News asked a room of 11- and 12-year-olds if they owned smartphones, and not a single hand went up.

"My mom probably won't let me till I'm 22," quipped a girl named Sienna, drawing giggles from her classmates.

"My Mum told me scientists did this brain scan," chimed in a boy named Sam. "It's the same brain as people — they're thinking the same thing if they're scrolling and drinking alcohol."

Children from Greystones, Ireland, who are growing up without smartphones, speak with CBS News' Leigh Kiniry about their experience. CBS News

Rachel Harper, a principal at St. Patrick's National School, where the kids CBS News met are students, said she noticed a worrying trend three years ago after the return to in-person classes following the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I noticed an increase in anxiety levels in my school," she told CBS News.

Harper organized a community-wide survey, drawing 800 responses from educators across the town. The results were striking, with 95% of teachers reporting heightened anxiety in their classrooms.

"We started looking at what were some of the reasons for the increase in anxiety levels," she said. "The online world was definitely having an effect on the children."

In response, Harper started "It Takes a Village," a community initiative built around one central idea: Give kids their childhood back.

The first concrete step was a voluntary code, with parents pledging not to give their children smartphones until they reached middle school. Many parents said the collective commitment made all the difference.

"For me, it gave me the strength and the power I needed to say, 'No, you're not having this app, or I'm going to put that block on your phone,'" said Alex Dobbs, a mother of four who signed on early.

Many in the community said they understood that just removing something wasn't enough, however. Game nights at the youth cafe were organized, and kids were given alternative methods of entertainment. Dobbs even let her children get pet lambs.

A boy plays air hockey in Greystones, Ireland. c

"Greystones has gotten that right," she told CBS News. "As a parent, you've got to understand that you don't just tell them 'oh, don't do this,' you've got to give them something else. I'm not saying you have to have a lamb flock out the back. But it's a great excuse to get out."

Now in its third year, the It Takes a Village initiative has introduced a mentor program at St Patrick's National School, with 15- and 16-year-old students coming into the middle school to teach younger kids how to navigate phones and the online world responsibly, when the time comes.

In the local high school, those older kids also have their phones locked away in pouches during the school day. The results have appeared significant, with teachers reporting students more focused during lessons and parents reporting their children are sleeping better.

The kids say they've noticed a difference, too.

"I'm talking to my friends more," high schooler Anne told CBS News. "I'm not worried about the notifications I have."

"I feel like you should just be playing outside," said Alex, 12. "Just not being on social media or having your nose stuck in a screen."