Beyonce, Dwayne Johnson and more help Hurricane Harvey relief efforts

Beyonce is pledging to do her part to help her hometown of Houston in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, and the star is in good company. Other celebrities, including Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and DJ Khaled, are also helping out by donating to the cause after Kevin Hart "challenged" them to do so.

In a statement to the Houston Chronicle, Beyonce said she was devising a plan for relief.

"My heart goes out to my hometown, Houston, and I remain in constant prayer for those affected and for the rescuers who have been so brave and determined to do so much to help. I am working closely with my team at BeyGOOD as well as my pastor (Rudy Rasmus at St. John's in downtown Houston) to implement a plan to help as many as we can."

On Sunday, Hart called and stars answered. He posted a video to kick off what he called the "Hurricane Harvey Relief Challenge" and he name-checked several celebrities, including Johnson and Beyonce, to match his $25,000 donation to relief efforts. Hart started a Crowdrise page to fundraise.

"This is a serious matter," Hart said in the video. "I think the people are in bad shape and they need help. I'm going to lead the charge and step it up in this way."

Johnson matched the $25,000 donation and said in an Instagram caption, "Stay strong Houston and hold onto faith. Me and my family know what you're going thru. We survived the eye of Andrew and became stronger - so will you."

Stay strong Houston and hold onto faith. Me and my family know what you're going thru. We survived the eye of Andrew and became stronger - so will you. All my love and strength. * Link in my bio in you can donate a buck or two to our Houston families in need. A post shared by therock (@therock) on Aug 28, 2017 at 4:27pm PDT

DJ Khaled tweeted at Hart, "I accepted your challenge," and announced that he was also donating $25,000 in a video with his son, Asahd.

HOUSTON TEXAS my prayers are wit you! I just sent 25k your way to help all the families in need 🙏🏽 @kevinhart4real I accepted your challenge pic.twitter.com/EgCjyT8IKV — DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) August 29, 2017

Also Sunday, country star Chris Young announced on Twitter that he has started an online fundraiser for the Red Cross and donated $100,000 to it. The campaign had taken in an additional $50,000 by midday Monday.

Houston Texans star J.J. Watt asked fans to donate to his own campaign, which has already raised more than $1 million.

$1 MILLION!!! New Goal: $1.5 Million. YouCaring.com/JJWatt #HoustonStrong A post shared by JJ Watt (@justinjames99) on Aug 28, 2017 at 7:25pm PDT

Katy Perry, who boasts Twitter's largest following at more than 103 million, urged viewers to donate while she hosted MTV's Video Music Awards on Sunday night, and she tweeted a link to the Red Cross' donation efforts.

With significant amounts of rain still expected on top of the 30-plus inches some places have received, authorities are worried the worst might be yet to come. Here's how you can help.