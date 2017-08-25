Rescue efforts mount in Houston as Harvey pours it on heavy -- live updates

HOUSTON -- The remnants of Hurricane Harvey sent devastating floods pouring into the nation's fourth-largest city Sunday as rising water chased thousands of people to rooftops or higher ground and overwhelmed rescuers who could not keep up with the constant calls for help.

Helicopters, boats and high-water vehicles swarmed around inundated Houston neighborhoods, pulling people from their homes or from the turbid water, which was high enough in some places to gush into second floors.

The flooding was so widespread that authorities had trouble pinpointing the worst areas. They urged people to get on top of their homes to avoid becoming trapped in attics and to wave sheets or towels to draw attention to their location.

"The breadth and intensity of this rainfall is beyond anything experienced before," the National Weather Service said in a statement.

The storm made landfall late Friday night as a Category 4 storm, with sustained winds of 130 mph that whipped coastal communities throughout the night. Winds slowed throughout the day Saturday as Harvey lost strength, becoming a tropical storm by Saturday afternoon.

The storm was the first Category 4 hurricane to hit the continental United States in over a decade, and the first to make landfall in Texas since 1961. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said Harvey is "probably the biggest storm in [Texas] history."

2:00 p.m.: NWS issues tornado watch and warnings

The National Weather Service in Houston issued a tornado watch for parts of Texas and Louisiana. It said the watch is valid until 2 a.m. CT Monday. The alert warned of possible tornadoes, marble-sized hail and isolated winds up to 60 mph.

The agency has also been tweeting a series of tornado warnings for locations in Texas, including Humble, Moonshine Hill and Kingwood, among other areas.

1:14 p.m.: NWS says Texas could see record-breaking rainfall

The National Weather Service said some parts of Houston and areas just west of the city could get 50 inches of rain as Tropical Storm Harvey stalls over the state. It would be the highest ever recorded in Texas.

NWS meteorologist Patrick Burke said rainfall totals will end up around 40 inches or more for Houston on average, but some isolated spots will see 50 inches or more.

"We're in kind of unprecedented territory with this storm," Burke said.

The NWS says in a statement that "the breadth and intensity of this rainfall is beyond anything experienced before and is resulting in catastrophic flooding."

Rainfall totals since Thursday evening have reached about 25 inches in south Houston. In Dayton, located 38 miles northeast of Houston, rainfall has already reached 27 inches.

12:53 p.m.: National Weather Service calls Harvey event "unprecedented"

"This event is unprecedented & all impacts are unknown & beyond anything experienced," the National Weather Service tweeted Sunday. "Follow orders from officials to ensure safety."

12:45 p.m.: Commercials flights halted at Houston airports

Commercial operations have ceased at both George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) and William P. Hobby Airport (HOU) in Houston until further notice "due to severe weather," an alert said Sunday. "No inbound or outbound flights from either airport at this time. For flight details, rescheduling and waivers, please contact your air carrier."

12:29 p.m.: Houston responds to thousands of emergency calls

Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena said that since midnight his agency has responded to more than 2,500 emergency calls and another 1,000 calls were waiting to be serviced.

Pena said his agency has made more than 250 water rescues, all of them people in vehicles, during a three-hour period overnight.

Houston Assistant Police Chief Larry Satterwhite said there has been an increase in calls from residents with flooded homes in the city's northeast, southeast and southwest sections.

11:15 a.m.: "We are working on as many water rescues as we possibly can," Texas governor says

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said "our first and foremost focus at this particular time is saving lives."

"And so we are working on as many water rescues as we possibly can and trying to find ways to get people out of harm's way," Abbott said on "Face the Nation" Sunday, as catastrophic flooding hit Houston.

Abbott also applauded the efforts of the Trump administration.

"We're very appreciative of our fellow states as well as what the federal government has done," Abbott said. "I gotta tell you the Trump administration has provided us everything that we need."

10:10 a.m.: Trump tweets about Texas visit

President Donald Trump said in a tweet he will travel to Texas "as soon as that trip can be made without causing disruption." He added: "The focus must be life and safety."

Mr. Trump has sent a flurry of tweets about the powerful storm, and has complimented the government's response to it so far.

The U.S. Coast Guard says it has received more than 300 requests for urban search and rescue in the Houston area amid flooding from Harvey. The Coast Guard has five helicopters working the emergency calls and is asking for additional helicopters from New Orleans to help.

8:30 a.m.: Flooding in Houston area "expected to worsen"

In Houston, authorities were pleading with people not to leave their homes as a flood emergency was declared.

The National Weather Service Houston/Galveston said Emergency Management officials are requesting that people get on the roof of their home if the highest floor becomes dangerous.

The National Weather Service said catastrophic flooding in the Houston metropolitan area "is expected to worsen and could become historic in association with Harvey."

8:00 a.m.: "Catastrophic flooding"

Harvey continues to cause "catastrophic flooding in southeastern Texas," the National Hurricane Center says.

One person was killed in Aransas County when in a fire at home during the storm, county Judge C.H. "Burt" Mills Jr. said. A second person died in flooding in Harris County, where Houston is located.

About 300,000 customers were without power statewide. Gov. Greg Abbott said it would probably be several days before electricity is restored.

3:35 a.m.: Houston rainfall totals eclipse 500-year rain level mark

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that the rainfall totals in three hours had eclipsed the 500-year rain level mark.

Harris County Flood Control District meteorologist Jeff Linder tweeted there have been calls of people climbing into their attics due to floodwaters. According to Linder, 13-14 inches of rain fell in three hours.

The National Weather Service said Houston is in a catastrophic, life-threatening flash flood emergency. The flash flood emergency will last until 7 a.m.

1:50 a.m.: Fatality is confirmed from flooding in Houston

A motorist died Saturday after being stranded in the floodwaters from Harvey, County Judge Ed Emmett told CBS affiliate KHOU.

KHOU reports the woman tried to get out of her car but didn't make it. A neighbor found her body.

Several major Houston roadways are underwater.

Houston mayor Sylvester Turner said the streets are "treacherous."

11:35 p.m.: Flash flood emergency declared in Houston's Harris County

A flash flood emergency is in effect for Harris County, meaning life-threatening flooding is possible, CBS affiliate KHOU reports.

"We're seeing just incredible rainfall rights right now in the heart of Houston," said Jeff Lindner with the Harris County Flood Control District.

The Harris County Sheriff's office tweeted that a man had been rescued from his car in three feet of rushing water.

Most areas have seen more than 2 inches in the last hour, according to KHOU.

They've had more than 4 inches in the last hour in the Meyerland area and there is a threat of water in homes there, Lindner said.

The Houston Office of Emergency Management tweeted that the Red Cross shelter is closing due to high water. The METRO Houston has suspended all bus and rail service.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is also reporting tornado sightings in Stafford, Missouri City and near US 90 and the Texas Parkway.

Tornados have already caused damage in Cypress, Sienna Plantation, Katy, Richmond and Atascocita.

9:40 p.m.: Coast Guard launches helicopter rescue

The Coast Guard said Saturday that it was responding to a call of seven distressed people in Aransas Pass, Texas.

The Coast Guard said it received the call at about 7 p.m. central time of seven people, one of which is reportedly on oxygen and had run out, in need of assistance.

The Coast Guard said its Air Station Corpus Christi aircrews rescued in total 20 people and a dog after they received reports from watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi Saturday morning and afternoon.

7:50 p.m.: "Biggest concern" is the 20-30 inches of rain, Texas Gov. says

More than a foot-and-a-half of rain fell in just 24 hours in Victoria, Texas -- and by the time the storm is over, the city could get in only days the amount of rain it sees in one year, CBS News' Manuel Bojorquez reports.

"Our biggest concern is the possibility of between 20 and 30 inches of rain in areas ranging from Corpus Christi over to Houston," said Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. "Because of the flooding, one of the top focal points that we are concerned about is ongoing rescue and recovery."

Angela and Mario Manzano are checking on the home they recently purchased.

"It's devastating because like I said, we're barely purchasing the home, we're still paying it off, to lose it now, it's going to be hard," Angela said.

Their home is in a low-lying area prone to flooding.

"If it was just the two of us, it would be different, but having our kids, that why we took, we just took the most important things -- our important documents and pictures that can't be replaced and that stuff," Angela said.

7:30 p.m.: Inside Rockport, the city in the eye of Harvey



Ferocious winds and floodwater have left this quaint city on the gulf a disaster zone, CBS News' David Begnaud reports. Parts of the high school were torn to shreds. Harvey showed no mercy on the local First Baptist church. Some homes have collapsed into the water.

"We went upstairs and looked out the window and down the road here it was a sheer wall of water, like 100 mph it was crazy," said Tim Freiburger. His garage was lifted up and jammed against the side of the house.

"It was insane all you could do was just feel stuff pounding the house," he said.

Residents of this senior living complex were stranded when portions of its roof torn away and emergency workers were unable to respond at the height of the storm.

Nearly every police car in town has been damaged, but still officers were out Saturday, banging on doors, making sure no one was trapped.

When the hurricane made landfall here late Friday night, the city was under a mandatory evacuation.

"I'll take a while to get it all straightened backup," said Randy Bonnett, who has been through Texas hurricanes before but he says he will not forget Harvey.

"You got three hours of hell and then an hour lull and then three hours hell," Bonnett said.

7:10 p.m.: Millions in danger of potentially catastrophic flooding



Harvey is still going and it's not going anywhere for awhile, CBS News' DeMarco Morgan reports. There are over 1,000 people assigned to search and rescue operations. Near Corpus Christi on Saturday, the Coast Guard rescued 17 people whose vessels were in distress. The governor of Texas has issued a disaster declaration for 50 counties. Saturday morning, Galveston got pounded.

With the storm stalling out, now millions are in danger of potentially catastrophic flooding. More than three feet of rain could fall in some places.

"We are just getting into this so people need to understand that the longevity of this is gonna go thru the weekend and even into the early part of next week," said Jeff Linder with the Harris County Flood Control in Houston.

Nearly 300,000 power outages have been reported and Corpus Christi is under a boil water order. Incredibly, no fatalities have been reported yet. In Rockport, where the storm took a direct hit, ten people were injured when the roof of a senior housing complex collapsed, according to local media reports. Hundreds of people were evacuated from a hotel there last night:

5:34 p.m.: White House releases photos of President Trump on teleconference call earlier Saturday

The White House said President Trump was briefed on the response to Harvey at Camp David, where he's spending the weekend.

4:11 p.m.: Coast Guard rescues 17 people



The Coast Guard says it has rescued 15 people onboard vessels near Port Aransas, Texas. Two Coast Guard helicopters were dispatched to help the ships earlier Saturday after receiving distress calls.

The Coast Guard said in a release that seven people were rescued from the tugboat Sabine; four people from the Signet Enterprise; and four from the vessel Sandy Point.

A man and a woman were also rescued in Houston, along with their dog. Read the full story here.

3:47 p.m.: President Trump thanks volunteers

3:31 p.m.: Harvey shuts down one-fifth of U.S. oil production

About one-third of the America's refining capacity reside in low-lying areas on the coast from Corpus Christi, Texas, to Lake Charles, Louisiana, the Associated Press reports.

The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said Friday that workers were evacuated from 86 of 737 manned oil production platforms where oil and gas are pumped from the Gulf of Mexico.

The agency estimated that approximately 21.55 percent of oil production had been shut down along with 23.24 percent of natural gas production.

The AP reports, citing FlightAware, that nearly 1,200 flights were cancelled on Friday and Saturday, and an additional 485 flights for Sunday were cancelled.

2:27 p.m. President Trump receives update from cabinet officials

President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence met with cabinet members and senior administration officials via video teleconference Saturday about the hurricane, according to a White House readout of the meeting. Mr. Trump expressed that all departments and agencies involved should stay focused on saving lives, the White House said.

Mr. Trump, who had been receiving updates from his chief of staff John Kelly Friday night and Saturday morning, directed his team to support the governors of Texas and Louisiana. Mr. Trump on Friday night signed a disaster declaration for the state of Texas at Gov. Greg Abbott's request. The declaration frees up federal resources to alleviate affected localities.

2:18 p.m.: Texas governor: No confirmation of fatalities; 338,000 without power

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he could not confirm any fatalities from now-Tropical Storm Harvey. He says 338,000 customers are without power and service might not be restored for several days.

2:15 p.m.: Hotel taxes suspended for evacuees

Evacuees from areas affected by Harvey as well as first responders will be able to stay in hotels tax-free, Abbott says. He said he has waived the state's surcharge in a proclamation.

Abbott said about 1,500 evacuees are currently staying at Texas state park facilities. Nearly 1,500 more are staying in 21 Red Cross shelters and 42 more shelters are standing by to accept more evacuees. More than 200 buses have been deployed to transport residents, Abbott said.

2:13 p.m. 1,000 people involved in search and rescue operations

Abbott says 1,000 workers are focused on search and rescue operations, which he said "will be one of the foremost tasks that we take in the coming days."

2:10 p.m.: 1,800 service members to assist in recovery in Texas

Abbott says 1,300 Texas service members are already assisting in recovery and search and rescue efforts, with another 500 to be activated soon.

2:06 p.m.: Abbott says state concerned about 20 to 30 more inches of rain

"Turn around. Don't drown," the governor said. He says flooding is still a major concern.

"Now that the hurricane has come on shore our primary concern remains dramatic flooding," Abbott said. Abbott said about 20 inches of rain has already fallen in Corpus Christi and about 16 inches in Houston.

2:05 p.m.: Texas governor gives update on Harvey

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is providing an update on Harvey from Austin, Texas. You can watch on CBSN at the top of this post.

1:50 p.m. Harvey downgraded to tropical storm

Harvey is now a tropical storm, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) says in its latest release.

Winds have slowed to 70 mph, down from a peak of 130 mph when Harvey made landfall late Friday. The storm is now located 45 miles north-northwest of Victoria, Texas, and moving at 2 mph.

But Texas isn't out of the woods yet. The NHC adds that an "extremely serious flooding event is unfolding" as the storm continues to drench the area in rain. Some areas have seen rainfall of up to 3 inches per hour at times. The threat of storm surge continues to threaten low-lying areas, as well.

1:39 p.m.: Texas attorney general warns against price gouging

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton joined CBSN to discuss Harvey, and warned potential price gougers from taking advantage of residents as flooding continues.

"Under Texas law, you're not allowed to massively increase your prices by more than 10 percent, [that's] the approximate number, when there's some type of crisis or catastrophe," Paxton said. "There's significant fines for that, up to $20,000 per incident. If you're doing that to somebody over 65, it could be up to $250,000."

Paxton said his office has received over 200 calls about potential price gouging. He said investigators have looked into instances of alleged price gougers charging nearly $100 for a case of water.

12:45 p.m.: Texas evacuates prisoners threatened by flooding



The Texas Department of Criminal Justice announced Saturday three prisons would be evacuated in Brazoria County, just south of Houston, as rainfall from Hurricane Harvey slams the area.

In a news release, the department said approximately 4,500 inmates will be evacuated beginning Saturday morning.

"These evacuated offenders will not be available for visits at the designated receiving units, but will have the ability to use the offender telephone system," the statement said. "Additional food and water has been delivered to the prisons receiving the displaced inmates."11:59 a.m.: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott warns of "ongoing danger" from flooding

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Saturday said ongoing flooding in the wake of Harvey poses the greatest danger in the days ahead, as rescue efforts are already underway in the southeast part of the state.

The Republican governor told CBSN that the hurricane, which made landfall late Friday night as a Category 4 storm but has since been downgraded to Category 1, has caused "great devastation." As it moves slowly and unleashes devastating amounts of rain on the Texas coastline, Abbott says flooding is the greatest concern. Read the full story here.

11:32 a.m.: Mayor of Rockport, Texas, details "widespread damage"

The mayor of Rockport, Texas, says the town has suffered "widespread damage" from Hurricane Harvey as the storm continues to dump rain across southeast Texas. Mayor Charlie Wax joined CBSN to discuss the situation in Rockport, one of the towns hardest hit by the storm.

"Our high school is damaged. One of our learning centers is also damaged. We have businesses that are destroyed, we have homes that have been destroyed, and at the very least lives are disrupted," Wax said.

The mayor said, as of Saturday morning, there were no confirmation of any deaths, but said it was likely because the response teams haven't been able to survey the town completely.

He also warned residents to "stay in place," adding that it wasn't safe to return home.

"Stay in place, protect yourself. If you did evacuate, do not even attempt to go back," he said. "Stay away, let the first responders do their job."

10:55 a.m.: Harvey expected to weaken to tropical storm this afternoon

The National Hurricane Center says Harvey remains a Category 1 hurricane as wind speeds remain at 75 mph. The threat for serious flooding will continue for several days as the storm continues to move slowly over inland Texas.

In its latest advisory, the NHC says "torrential rains will continue for a few more days." The center says Harvey should become a tropical storm sometime Saturday afternoon.

Harvey made landfall late Friday night as a Category 4 hurricane with sustained wind speeds of 130 mph. It has slowed overnight but will continue to pull in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, and could still move back out over water.

10:28 a.m.: NASA animation of satellite data shows rainfall upon making land

10:25 a.m.: Houston airport lifts ground stop on incoming flights

Flights are beginning to land again at Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport following an earlier ground stop on incoming flights. The airport said 225 flights have been canceled so far.

10:11 a.m.: Coast Guard responds to mayday calls

The Coast Guard says it is responding to tugboats in distress near Port Aransas, Texas.

In a statement, the Coast Guard says its Corpus Christi sector received mayday calls from the boats Belle Chase, Sandy Point and Sabine Pass near the Lydia Ann Channel. It has dispatched two MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crews to the scene.

10:05 a.m.: Wind speeds slow to 75 mph

The National Hurricane Center says in an advisory that sustained wind speeds have decreased slightly to 75 mph. The storm remains a Category 1 hurricane.

Harvey's center is now about 25 miles west of Victoria, Texas, moving at 6 mph.

9:20 a.m.: More than 16 inches of rain have fallen in Victoria, Texas

CBS News correspondent Manuel Bojorquez joined CBSN from Victoria, Texas, with an update from the heart of the storm. Speaking from his hotel as Harvey's eyewall whipped palm trees in the background, Bojorquez reports Victoria has received more than 16 inches of rain in the past 24 hours.

His hotel began swaying in the wind early Saturday morning. The roof of a car dealership behind the hotel began flapping in the heavy winds, indicating the likelihood of extensive structural damage as Harvey swirls over Texas.

"The big concern is not only all this wind, but of course all of this rain," Bojorquez reports. "They're not expecting just inches of rain here. They are expecting to get up to 2.5 feet. And so the major flooding that will happen as a result of this hurricane is something that they will deal with for days to come here."

9:12 a.m.: Michio Kaku says "agony has just begun"

CBS News science contributor Michio Kaku joined "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss the science behind Harvey and why it will continue to cause damage for days.

"First of all, if it lingers over the land, it could cause massive flooding. And then, watch out," he said. "If it goes back into the Gulf, it could get reenergized and create a second, even a third landfall. And so the agony has just begun with this hurricane of the decade."

8:55 a.m.: Power outages now affect more than 255,000 customers in Texas

More than a quarter-million customers are without power in Texas early Saturday after Hurricane Harvey made landfall. Utilities are reporting outages affecting more than 255,000 customers.

AEP reported more than 192,000 customers without power as of early Saturday. CenterPoint Energy reported nearly 58,000 customers without power.

Outages were also reported by Austin Energy, CPS, Entergy and Oncor. Read the full story here.

8:35 a.m.: Latest forecast as Harvey settles over Texas

Texans are facing days of rain as Hurricane Harvey settles in. Meteorologist Megan Glaros joined "CBS This Morning: Saturday" with the latest forecast at the top of the hour.

The system continues to weaken in terms of wind speed, but it continues to pull in moisture from warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico. Winds have decreased to 80 mph and the storm continues to move at a sluggish 6 mph, which will continue for the next few days.

In Victoria, Texas, more than 16 inches of rain has fallen. McFaddin and Austwell have received just under 12 inches, and Edna and Sugar Land about 9 inches. Total rainfall could total more than 40 inches in places over the coming days.

7:25 a.m.: President Trump says he is "closely monitoring" storm, FEMA director doing "great job"

6:15 a.m.: Category 1, with maximum winds near 90 mph

Hurricane Harvey became a Category 1 storm with top wind speeds near 90 mph, the National Hurricane Center reported. Tide gauges near Port Lavaca, Texas, recorded water levels more than 6.5 feet higher than normal.

5:00 a.m.: From Category 3 to Category 2

The National Hurricane Center downgraded Hurricane Harvey to a Category 2 storm, with maximum sustained winds near 100 mph. Harvey is likely to become a tropical storm later today as it moves further inland, predicted NHC forecasters who also warned of "catastrophic flooding over the next few days due to heavy rainfall." .

4:30 a.m.: Emergency crews in limbo

Many emergency crews were unable to make rescues early Saturday because of Harvey's strong winds. Melissa Munguia, the deputy emergency management coordinator in Nueces County, which includes Corpus Christi, said early Saturday that it could be several more hours before crews could fully assess the damage in coastal communities.

3:40 a.m.: More than 211,000 homes and businesses lose power

More than 211,000 customers were without power on the Texas Gulf Coast due to effects from Hurricane Harvey, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas reported. The storm was downgraded to a Category 3 hurricane early Saturday morning, as Harvey's maximum sustained winds decreased to nearly 125 mph. Additional weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours while the center of Harvey is over southeastern Texas.

2:30 a.m.: Homeowner shoots intruder, cops say

A homeowner shot an alleged intruder in Corpus Christi just as Hurricane Harvey was making landfall late Friday night, Corpus Christi police said. Read the full story here on CBSNews.com.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, and was coherent when police arrived on scene, Corpus Christi police tweeted. According to the Corpus Christi Caller-Times, the victim was shot in the head.

1:45 a.m.: "Boil water," Corpus Christi residents told

In Corpus Christi, the major city closest to the center of the storm, wind whipped palm trees and stinging sheets of horizontal rain slapped against hotels and office buildings along the city's seawall as the storm made landfall. Boats bobbed violently in the marina. It was too dark to tell whether any boats had broken their moorings.

City officials notified residents to "boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc)" to kill all potentially harmful bacteria and other microbes. "Water for drinking, cooking and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes."

1:15 a.m.: Early details emerge from Rockport

Rockport, Texas, a coastal city of about 10,000 people some 30 miles northeast of Corpus Christi, was directly in the path of Harvey when it came ashore. The city had peak wind surges of more than 125 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Volunteer Fire Department Chief Steve Sims said there were about 15 firefighters at the city's fire station waiting for conditions to improve enough for their vehicles to safely respond to pleas for help. "There's nothing we can do at this moment. We are anxious to get out there and make assessments, but we're hunkered down for now," Sims said, according to an Associated Press report.

Fire Department spokeswoman Gillian Cox told the Corpus Christi Caller-Times that the roof of Rockport's high school has partially caved in. But Cox says social media posts that the school has "disappeared" are inaccurate.

Rockport City Manager Kevin Carruth told the newspaper that the courthouse also sustained major damage. Carruth said a cargo trailer was halfway in the building.

Earlier Friday, Rockport Mayor Pro Tem Patrick Rios offered ominous advice, telling a local TV station that those who chose to stay put "should make some type of preparation to mark their arm with a Sharpie pen," implying doing so would make it easier for rescuers to identify them.

12:30 a.m.: Facebook activates "Safety Check" feature

Facebook has activated its Safety Check feature for Hurricane Harvey, allowing Facebook users to inform friends and family of their whereabouts during the weather emergency.

Facebook users can also find the feature on their smartphone apps. As CBSNews.com sibling site CNET explains: "Safety Check is now integrated into the mobile apps, meaning you can manually notify friends of your status as well as follow crises worldwide and even offer support. The only trick is finding it. When Facebook does a server-side activation, you'll usually see a notification right at the top of the app. But if you want to access the feature yourself, it requires a bit of menu-diving."

Here's a primer from CNET on how to find the feature on Android devices and iPhones.

12:00 a.m.: Roof collapses at senior housing complex

Several residents are trapped inside a senior housing complex in Rockport, Texas, where a roof collapsed, a city manager confirmed to CBS News.

A couple is trapped in a mobile home in Rockport after a tree fell on it, according to Rockport City Manager Kevin Carruth.

More than 32,000 homes and businesses have lost power in Corpus Christi, CBS affiliate KZTV reports. The city of Corpus Christi has issued a precautionary water boil advisory.

Large shipping boats in Port Aransas have broken away from their moorings, leading to significant damage, KZTV reports.

Storm surges up to 13 feet are predicted in some places with up to 40 inches of rain over several days. The National Weather Service warns some residents may not be able to return to their homes for weeks or months.

Friday

11:05 p.m.: Harvey makes landfall

The eye of Harvey made landfall just after 11 p.m. between Port Aransas and Port O'Connor as a Category 4 storm with 130 mph winds, the National Weather Service said.

9:51 p.m.: President Trump signs disaster proclamation

President Trump tweeted shortly before 10 p.m. that he had signed a disaster proclamation, which Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said earlier Friday he had requested. The disaster proclamation will allow federal funds to flow into state and local relief efforts.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the storm is expected to make landfall "very soon."

8:20 p.m.: Evacuees seek refuge in San Antonio

Hundreds of evacuees seeking shelter from Hurricane Harvey arrived in San Antonio on Friday, CBS affiliate KENS-TV reports.

Two shelters opened their doors Friday morning, and city officials announced they would make room for at least 6,000 evacuees.

"I get deep anxiety when it comes to stuff like this," Justine Vela of Corpus Christi told the station. Vela packed up her four children and left for San Antonio.

"My kids don't kinda know what's going on because they are little," she said. "I'm trying to keep them calm and safe. This is the best place for us to be right now."

7:45 p.m.: Trump prepares to face first major natural disaster as president

Hurricane Harvey will be the first major natural disaster of President Trump's administration. The White House is saying FEMA has changed since the organization's dismal response to Hurricane Katrina in 2005, CBS News' chief White House correspondent Major Garrett reports.

The failures of Katrina haunt emergency planners to this day, so much so, White House Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert felt compelled to say "now is not the time to lose faith in your government institutions."

"All the mayors and governors saw what happened at Katrina and they're not gonna let that happen," says David Paulison, who headed FEMA after Katrina and until 2009. He says that Katrina changed management procedures.

"Before we waited for the local community to become overwhelmed before the state stepped in, and waited for the state to become overwhelmed before the federal government stepped in," Paulison tells Garrett.

7:40 p.m.: FEMA urges residents to follow future orders

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) officials are encouraging residents and visitors in Hurricane Harvey's path to follow directions from local and state officials.

"I encourage residents who will be affected to follow directions from their local officials," Administrator Brock Long said in a statement. "Know your threats, heed the warnings, and if you're in the path of the storm, ensure your family is prepared for possible prolonged disruptions to normal services."

The agency has set up bases near Seguin, Texas, and areas closer to the storm's path to store supplies including more than 96,000 liters of water, 306,000 meals and 4,500 tarps and blankets, the Associated Press reports. State and local officials will be responsible for distributing the materials as needed.

7:20 p.m.: 20-30 inches of rain expected in Victoria, Texas

Victoria, Texas, is about 20 miles from the coast, but the distance is not expected to shield it from the worst impacts of Hurricane Harvey. Aside from winds up to 105 miles per hour, the biggest threat is the rain, CBS News' Manuel Bojorquez reports.

Victoria is in the bull's eye of Hurricane Harvey's rain, with 20-30 inches expected over the next 72 hours. that's a year's worth of rain for this city.

The flooding is expected to be worse than Victoria's 1998 disaster.

"We've never seen a forecast for that kind of localized rain, and I've been working hurricanes and emergencies here for several years. It's the most dangerous forecast we've ever seen," said O.C. Garza the Victoria Office of Emergency Management.

7:15 p.m.: Corpus Christi police stop responding to emergency calls

Corpus Christi police are not responding to calls for emergency service because of the current weather conditions. If you live in the area and you want to get out, the free bus rides are over and the city has discontinued the service, CBS News correspondent David Begnaud reports.

The National Weather Service says winds could leave homes uninhabitable for weeks or even months. Storm surge could reach 12 feet -- that's strong enough to wash away vehicles, Begnaud reports.

Fears of a power outage forced the sickest babies at a children's hospital to be moved out of the hurricane's path. Others are heeding the warnings and evacuating on their own.

7:02 p.m.: Hurricane Harvey upgraded to Category 4 storm

The National Hurricane Center has upgraded Hurricane Harvey to a Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph and is moving northwest at a speed of 8 miles an hour. The storm is about 45 miles outside of Corpus Christi.

6:09 p.m.: Houston officials resist calls for evacuation

Houston is bracing for dozens of inches of rain, but officials are urging residents to stay put.

Judge Ed Emmett, Harris County's top official, said "no mass evacuations" would be called because the hurricane would not "directly" hit the area.

"Always say run from water, hide from wind, we mean storm surge, not rain. [It's] not the kind of water we would ask people to evacuation from," Emmett said.

Mayor Sylvester Turner also urged residents to stay off roads and in their homes. Turner said there might be "greater danger" in having residents who don't need to be evacuated onto roads that could possibly flood, the Associated Press reports.

6:13 p.m.: NWS issues "EXTREME WIND WARNING"

The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a warning for southwestern Calhoun County in south Texas, urging residents to "TAKE COVER NOW!"

"Widespread destructive winds of 115 to 145 mph will spread across Calhoun County, Aransas County, Nueces County, San Patricio County, Refugio County, producing swaths of tornado-like damage," the advisory says. "TAKE COVER NOW! Treat these imminent extreme winds as if a tornado was approaching and move immediately to the safe room in your shelter. Take action now to protect your life!"

5:08 p.m.: Wind speeds reach 125 mph, officials warn of "catastrophic flooding"

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) says in an update that Harvey now has wind speeds of 125 mph. It's now about 60 miles southeast of Corpus Christi.

The NHC also says some areas of Texas could get 40 inches of rain and cause "catastrophic flooding." The storm surge is expected to be between 6 to 12 feet along parts of the coast.

5:06 p.m.: Feds won't question families about immigration status at shelters

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) issued a joint statement Friday saying they won't question the immigration status of families arriving to hurricane shelters in Texas and Louisiana.

The agencies said their "highest priorities are to promote life-saving and life-sustaining activities, the safe evacuation of people who are leaving the impacted area, the maintenance of public order, the prevention of the loss of property to the extent possible, and the speedy recovery of the region."

The joint statement said that routine "non-criminal immigration enforcement operations" would not be conducted at evacuation sites or assistance centers such as shelters or food banks.

It also warned that immigration laws would not be suspended, and the agencies would "be vigilant against any effort by criminals to exploit disruptions caused by the storm."

5:03 p.m.: President Trump arrives at Camp David

The president has arrived at Camp David, where he will be monitoring the storm over the weekend:

4:50 p.m.: National Weather Service director: "The impacts will be extreme"

National Weather Service Director Louis Uccellini issued a warning to Louisiana and Texas residents on Friday, calling the impact of Hurricane Harvey "extreme" and "devastating."

"Catastrophic inland flooding due to incredible rainfall amounts and damaging wind will also be associated with this storm," Uccellini said in a statement Friday. "The flooding will be catastrophic and life threatening. The economic impact will likely be devastating."

4:46 p.m.: NASA posts photos of storm from space

NASA posted new photos of Harvey from the International Space Station taken by astronaut Jack Fischer:

4:38 p.m.: Coast Guard rescues 12

The U.S. Coast Guard says it has rescued 12 people from the storm near Corpus Christi.

4:30 p.m.: Corpus Christi mayor: "You can't force people to leave"

Corpus Christi Mayor Joe McComb told CBSN that he hadn't issued a mandatory evacuation order citywide because "you can't force people to leave and send police out there and drag them out."

He added, "you can highly recommend it, and we've done that, and say they need to get out of low-lying areas."

McComb said he'd received a positive response of residents who were seeking higher grounds. "Many people have gone to San Antonio and points beyond," he said Friday.

4:15 p.m.: Tornado threats in Louisiana and Texas

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for for parts of Louisiana and Texas lasting until 3:00 a.m. on Saturday.

4:00 p.m.: Vice President Pence halts travel

Vice President Mike Pence will remain in Washington D.C. during the storm, his spokesman Marc Lotter announced on Twitter. Pence will coordinate with President Trump as he visits Camp David with first lady Melania Trump on Friday.

The White House said Marine One landed at Camp David at 3:46 p.m. on Friday, according to the pool report.

3:18 p.m.: President Trump tweets about Harvey

President Trump addressed the threat of Hurricane Harvey on Friday, urging residents to follow the advice of local and state officials.

3:15 p.m.: Texas governor requests disaster declaration

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott held an afternoon news conference warning residents that Harvey is going to be a "very major disaster." Abbott said Friday that he's asked President Trump for a federal disaster declaration.

Abbott warned residents in coastal areas to evacuate their homes, even if local officials hadn't issued an official warning.

"Even if an evacuation order has not been issued by your local official," Abbott said, "if you are in areas between Corpus Christi and Houston, and maybe even some other areas, especially low lying areas, you need to strongly consider evacuating."

He added, "You don't want to put yourself in a situation where you could be subject to a search and rescue."

3:00 p.m.: Hurricane Harvey reaches Category 3

Harvey became a Category 3 hurricane Friday afternoon, with sustained winds of 120 miles per hour, the National Hurricane Center said in an advisory.