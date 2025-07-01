High incomes and good work-life balance: See which U.S. cities have the best job markets.

Advice for students to navigate job market stress and student loan struggles for recent grads

Finding a job can be a tall order in today's economy, given the recent slowdown in hiring. For those searching, a new study on the best job markets in the United States may come in handy.

With an eye toward job-hunters' needs, SmartAsset ranked 348 U.S. cities based on six factors from the most recent Census Bureau data, including unemployment rates (from 2023), income growth, health insurance coverage, median commute times and more.

Read on to find which cities have the most to offer U.S. workers.

Which cities have the best overall job market?

Bend, Oregon, has the top job market in the United States, according to SmartAsset. The West Coast city notched points for its low unemployment rate (3.1%) and high income growth. From 2020 to 2023, the median income in Bend grew 44% — the fourth highest rate after Richmond, Virginia, (50%); Nampa, Idaho, (47%); and Dayton, Ohio, (45%).

A hub for outdoor recreation, Bend also stands out for its work-life balance. The median commute time for workers in Bend is 16 minutes, with just over a quarter of the city's population working remotely.

Trailing Bend in the No. 2 and No. 3 spots for best overall job markets are Richmond, Virginia, and Seattle, Washington.

Which cities have the highest percentage of health care coverage for workers?

For workers looking for solid health care coverage, a move to Santa Clara, California, may be worth considering. Over 88% of the population in the southern Bay Area city have private health insurance plans through their employer. Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Bellevue, Washington, follow close behind with roughly 87% of their residents having health coverage through their employers.

Which cities have the shortest commutes?

Spending large chunks of time sitting on a train or stuck in traffic can deplete work-life balance. With that in mind, cities with the shortest commute times and highest percentage of remote workers contribute to top job market rankings in SmartAssets' study.

With a median commute time of roughly 14 minutes, workers in Wichita Falls, Texas, have one the shortest commute times in the country, according SmartAsset. Abilene, Texas, and Topeka, Kansas, workers also spend less time in transit than others, with median commutes of around 14 and 15 minutes, respectively.

In terms of work-life balance, Frisco, Texas, part of the Dallas-Fort Worth metro, stands out from the crowd, with over 32% of workers conducting their jobs remotely. Berkeley, California, and Charlotte, North Carolina, also embrace work from home with a total 29% and 28% remote workers, respectively.