Why is this European city ranked the No. 1 place in the world for expats?

Considering a move abroad? Or being asked to relocate for work? A new ranking of international cities' quality of life sheds light on which global locales offer the greatest appeal for expats.

A new Quality of Living City Ranking from global consulting firm Mercer lists more than 240 cities across five continents in order of their quality-of-life ratings. The report took into account living standards, cultural environment, housing, infrastructure, air quality and other features that can make a city either an attractive or uninspiring place to live.

Zurich, Switzerland, a global financial hub known for its exceptional public services, safety and vibrant cultural scene, took the top spot. Vienna, Austria, placed second, while Geneva, Switzerland, came in third.

One factor that helped propel Zurich to the top of the list is that it recently improved its airport connections, making it a practical home base for people looking to travel to or from other continents.

Of the top 10 cities, eight are located in Europe. Auckland, New Zealand, ranked fifth, while Vancouver, British Columbia, ranked seventh. Singapore was the only Asian city in the top 50, according to Mercer.

"In an era of digital nomads and flexible working, countries and cities are consistently working to attract international businesses, talent and remote workers," Mercer said in a statement. "The most successful destinations today are those that blend flexible governance around mobile talent with a high quality of life and an affordable cost of living."

Here are the best and worst cities for international workforces.

10 best

1. Zurich, Switzerland

2. Vienna, Austria

3. Geneva, Switzerland

4. Copenhagen, Denmark

5. Auckland, New Zealand

6. Amsterdam, Netherlands

7. Frankfurt, Germany (tie)

7. Vancouver, Canada (tie)

9. Bern, Switzerland

10. Basel, Switzerland

10 worst

(241) Khartoum, Sudan (240) Baghdad, Iraq (239) Bangui, Central African Republic (238) Sanaa, Yemen (237) Port-Au-Prince, Haiti (236) N'djamena, Chad (235) Damascus, Syria (234) Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo (233) Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso (232) Tripoli, Libya