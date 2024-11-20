Has life in the U.S. become too political? You can buy a house in Italy for $1.

A village in Sardinia, Italy, called Ollolai, is dangling an offer it says is for politics-weary Americans in search of a reprieve: houses for next to nothing.

The promotion, aimed at foreigners disenchanted with their day-to-day lives, offers residences for as low as just €1, or about $1. By incentivizing Americans and others to move overseas and spend money renovating property and patronizing local businesses, the offer, in turn, serves to boost the area's own economy. Ollolai occupies roughly 7,000 acres in the Barbagia province in Sardinia.

"Are you worned [sic] out by global politics? Looking to embrace a more balanced lifestyle while securing new opportunities? It's time to start building your European escape in the stunning paradise of Sardinia," reads the advertisement on a website dedicated to recruiting foreigners to live in Ollolai.

Available homes in the small Italian village range from €1 to €100,000, according to the website. It's one of a number of rural Italian territories that have tried to revive their economies as their populations age and as younger generations see little in the way of opportunity at home.

But there's a catch. The homes being practically given away typically require significant renovation and upkeep, and can end up costing buyers far more than the single-digit price tag would indicate.

Ollolai appears to sense an opportunity in the post-U.S. election climate. Indeed, citizenship consultancies and migration firms that help people move abroad report receiving an uptick inquiries following November 5.

That said, the realities of uprooting one's life and moving abroad can be more complicated than they might seem on the surface.

And though the offer is open to foreigners from other countries, too, Ollolai is specifically targeting Americans, according to its Mayor Francesco Columbu.

"We just really want, and will focus on, Americans above all," Columbu told CNN. "We can't of course ban people from other countries to apply, but Americans will have a fast-track procedure. We are betting on them to help us revive the village, they are our winning card."

Columbu was not immediately reachable for comment Wednesday.

His office has received nearly 40,000 inquiries about the homes, according to the CNN report.