Bernie Sanders says Trump is "on the wrong side of history" on immigration

Sen. Bernie Sanders said President Trump is "on the wrong side of history and the wrong side of decency" a day after U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents fired tear gas at hundreds of people, including women and children, when some of them tried to force their way across the border between Tijuana, Mexico, and San Diego.

In an interview on "CBS This Morning" Monday, Sanders said the president should try to "minimize the level of force being used."

In recent days, thousands of mostly Central American migrants have arrived in Tijuana and more than 5,000 migrants have been camped out in and around a sports complex, hoping to seek asylum in the United States. Sanders said the situation illustrates the need for broader immigration reform in which there is a clear path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants. He believes there is a stronger appetite in Congress to grapple with immigration reform now that Democrats have won control of the House.

"The time is long overdue for Congress and this president to say we need comprehensive immigration reform and in my view a path to citizenship," Sanders said. "I think you will see the House raising this issue and brining it up as soon as possible, and I think we have a chance to do something meaningful."

Congress and the White House have tried and failed for many years to pass sweeping immigration reform to address the millions of undocumented immigrants and problems with border. Sanders declined to say on "CBS This Morning" how Democrats might have to compromise to get a immigration reform bill to the White House that would meet Mr. Trump's approval. The president has long been focused on funding his border wall, and in a tweet this morning, he reiterated that demand: "We will close the Border permanently if need be. Congress, fund the WALL!"

In addition to immigration reform, Sanders said the new Congress should press forward on issues that include raising the minimum wage, passing gun control and lowering the cost of prescription drugs. He urged Democrats to work with Mr. Trump on the issue of prescription drug costs, noting that the president has said he wants to take on this issue. "The president has talked a lot about the high cost of prescription drugs, he hasn't done anything about it," Sanders said.

"If the president wants to do the right thing on prescription drugs, and he lies all of the time so we can be skeptical about it, but if he does, of course you'll to work with him," Sanders said.