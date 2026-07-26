Sanders cheers on progressive candidates ahead of midterms, says polling shows voters "tired of the status quo"

Independent senator Bernie Sanders cheered on progressive congressional candidates who have been on the rise in some states ahead of the 2026 midterm elections during an interview on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" Sunday.

The Vermont senator said that the support for such candidates shows "grassroots excitement and enthusiasm" and a nationwide push for change.

"Whether it's Michigan, Minnesota, Vermont, or anyplace else in this country … the polling indicates this, the people are sick and tired of the status quo," Sanders said.

He brought up Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed and Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, who is also running for a U.S. Senate seat. Both of their closely watched primaries will take place in August.

Sanders is optimistic about their chances, but he did express concern about the "unbelievable amounts of money" that "the billionaire class" is throwing into some key races to "protect the establishment candidates." He pointed to both of their Senate races, and also mentioned the competitive race in Maine.

"Whether we could overcome that (spending) remains to be seen," Sanders said, pointing to super PACs in Michigan putting $50 million against El-Sayed, who is competing against moderate Democratic Rep. Haley Stevens, a congresswoman who has represented Michigan's 11th Congressional District since 2019. Flanagan and Democrats including. Rep. Angie Craig are running for retiring Sen. Tina Smith's seat.

In past elections, so-called "Bernie Bros" or progressive supporters have been accused of dividing the Democrat base with far-left candidates who are unable to muster widespread support during the general election and allowing a Republican to take office. Democrat Rahm Emanuel recently warned in an op-ed that such a scenario could occur again in the 2026 midterms. When asked to respond, Sanders said that he believed the support and recent election of other progressive candidates shows voters want change.

"There's no debate — there is a strong division within the Democratic Party," Sanders said. "What is getting these guys, we are winning all over this country. … People are sick and tired of the Rahm Emanuels and Democratic establishment and Republican establishment."

Sanders also said he thinks working-class Republican voters may be swayed by progressive candidates.

"They can't afford to send their kids to college. They can't afford decent retirements. More than a few of them, by the way, will be voting for Peggy Flanagan (for Senate in Minnesota) and Abdul in Michigan," Sanders predicted.

Sanders also addressed the Senate race in Maine, where state Democrats just selected Troy Jackson to replace progressive Graham Platner on the ballot. Platner suspended his campaign after a sexual assault allegation, ending a Senate bid that had already weathered other personal controversies. Asked by Brennan if he regretted supporting Platner, Sanders said he did not.

He said that when he heard the allegation, "I wanted to get on the phone. I wanted to talk to him."

Sanders continued, "I asked, along with virtually all (of) his supporters, that he should get out of the race — that he did."

Brennan asked whether Sanders was confident that the other candidates he is backing have been fully vetted.

"I don't know who has been 'fully vetted,'" he replied, adding, "All I know is, Margaret, the candidates that we are supporting are standing up for the working class of this country."

Sanders said he believes that despite the shorter window left before Election Day, Jackson can make up ground with voters.

"I think he stands an excellent chance to win," Sanders said.

"I've known Troy for many years. What he understands is that the people of Maine are sick and tired of a rigged economy in which the billionaire class is getting richer and richer, where we have more income and wealth inequality today than we've ever had in the history of this country, while 60% of our people, including in Maine, Vermont, all over this country, are living paycheck to paycheck," Sanders said.