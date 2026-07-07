Sen. Bernie Sanders says he encouraged Graham Platner to step aside

Washington — Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont said Tuesday that he spoke with Maine Democratic Senate nominee Graham Platner and recommended that he exit the Senate race after a bombshell report Monday accusing Platner of sexual assault. Platner denied the allegation.

"I have spoken with Graham Platner about the best path forward for Maine," Sanders said in a statement. "In light of these very serious allegations, I have recommended that he step aside."

On Monday, Politico reported that a Maine woman, Jenny Racicot, said Platner entered her home without permission in late 2021 when he was drunk and forced himself on her. Racicot said she and Platner met on a dating app in 2019 and had consensual relations before the night of the alleged sexual assault.

Platner called the allegation "categorically false," but he indicated Monday that he was reflecting on "the best path forward."

Sanders' statement marks a key development, after a series of Democrats who had previously supported Platner withdrew their endorsements Monday or urged him to withdraw from the race. But the opinion of the Vermont independent, who has been one of Platner's key supporters, carries significant weight.

The Senate Democrats' campaign arm has already said it would not invest in the race if Platner remained on the ballot, and the Senate Majority PAC said it was redirecting resources away from the Maine Senate race after the allegation, severely limiting his campaign's ability to continue through the November election.

Platner won the Democratic primary to take on GOP Sen. Susan Collins last month. But under Maine election law, candidates may be replaced if they withdraw by 5 p.m. on the second Monday in July. After that, the state political party has two weeks to select a new nominee.