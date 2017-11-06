Ben Affleck says he wants to be "part of the solution" to sexual harassment in Hollywood

LONDON — Ben Affleck says wants to help end Hollywood's sexual harassment problem, and the actor says he's been reflecting on his own actions to do that.

In an interview Sunday with The Associated Press for the superhero film "Justice League," Affleck said he's "looking at my own behavior and addressing that and making sure I'm part of the solution."

After condemning Harvey Weinstein's actions last month, Affleck found himself on the defensive over his own past conduct. He apologized for groping the actress Hilarie Burton on camera in 2003 when she was a host on MTV's "Total Request Live." Burton was interviewing Affleck, who appears intoxicated in the footage. He puts his arm around her on camera and grabs her left breast as Burton looks shocked and laughs. Affleck tweeted, "I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize."

Another video from 2004 showed Affleck pulling Montreal TV host Anne-Marie Losique onto his lap and hugging her, saying, "They would like it better if you did this show topless at this station, wouldn't they? ... Get those t**ties out." Losique has defended Affleck, saying the actor's behavior was done for the show only, and she described him as a gentleman.

Speaking Sunday, Affleck said two things need to happen to address the problem in Hollywood and beyond: "more women need to be pushed to power," and sexual harassment has to also be "a men's issue" where guys call out inappropriate behavior.