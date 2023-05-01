Arizona mother stung over 75 times by swarm of bees but her "quick thinking" saves kids

An Arizona mother is recovering after being stung over 75 times by a swarm of bees, officials said.

Firefighters responded to a call about a bee attack after a mother and her two children were swarmed and attacked by bees while doing a family photo shoot, Arizona Fire & Medical Authority said in a statement on Facebook.

Fire officials said the mother's "quick thinking" saved her kids from being stung when she put them in the car as she took the brunt of the stings.

"She was transported to the hospital with over 75 stings but thankfully has recovered," fire officials said.

Footage of the rescue shows firefighters dousing the mother's car with foam to calm the bees as they grab the small children and take them to safety.

The video features audio from the 911 call placed by the children's grandmother who tells the dispatcher her daughter could not get in the car due to the bees attacking her.

"Please hurry! Please hurry! My daughter can't get in the car, she's getting attacked by bees!" the desperate grandmother tells the dispatcher. "My granddaughters are with her. Please send some help!"

The Arizona Fire & Medical Authority said that the best strategy when getting attacked by bees is getting inside to a safe place.

"Run in a straight line, cover your face, and get to the shelter," officials said. "Never get into the water and do not fight the bees."