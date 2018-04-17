Barbara Bush is in poor health, but still sipping bourbon

Former first lady Barbara Bush has been in failing health as of Sunday, but has been in "great spirits," according to her granddaughter Jenna Bush Hager. In fact, as of Monday night she was alert and having conversations over a bourbon, a source close to the Bush family told CBS News.

The former first lady, 92, has been through a series of hospitalizations and will not seek additional medical care. She has been suffering in recent years from congestive heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). COPD makes it difficult for her to breathe, according to the source. On Monday, Hager said that her grandmother and her grandfather, former President George H.W. Bush, are surrounded by family.

The source could not give any kind of timeframe for her future.

CBS News' Jenna Gibson contributed to this report.