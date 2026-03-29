2 more arrests made in attempted Bank of America bombing in Paris

Police have arrested two more people over an attempt to place a homemade explosive device outside the Paris headquarters of Bank of America, the French domestic security service said Sunday.

One suspect was arrested on Saturday morning while attempting to place the device around 3:30 a.m. The Bank of America headquarters is near the Champs-Élysées, a popular tourist area. The suspect was accompanied by a second person, who appeared to be taking photos and video with a cell phone. The second person fled when police arrived.

A police source said the arrested suspect said he had been recruited through Snapchat to carry out a bombing in exchange for about $692. Police said the suspect said he was a minor from Senegal. Officials are working to verify his identity.

Two further arrests were made on Saturday night. Police did not specify who was arrested or what role they may have played in the attempted bombing.

France's National Anti-Terrorist Prosecutor's Office told CBS News on Saturday that it has opened an investigation into the charges of attempted arson or dangerous damage in connection with a terrorist enterprise, manufacture of an incendiary or explosive device in connection with a terrorist enterprise, possession and transport of an incendiary or explosive device with the intent to prepare dangerous damage, in connection with a terrorist enterprise and terrorist conspiracy.

The Paris police and France's domestic intelligence service are also investigating, the prosecutor's office said.