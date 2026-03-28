French police foil apparent bomb attack outside of Bank of America building in Paris

French police stopped an apparent bomb attack outside a Bank of America building in Paris early Saturday, sources told the Agence France-Presse. A man was arrested as he was about to set off a homemade explosive device.

Police grabbed the man just after he placed a device, made of nine pints of liquid, believed to be fuel, and an ignition system, one of the sources said.

The incident occurred in the middle of the night, while the office was closed. No employees were injured, according to the bank.

Bank of America head of global media relations Jessica Oppenheim told CBS News that the company is "aware of the situation" and is "communicating with authorities."

The AFP reported that French anti-terror prosecutors are handling the incident.

CBS News has reached out to Paris police for additional comment.

The building is located in Paris' chic 8th arrondissement, a few streets away from the Champs-Élysées.