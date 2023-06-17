At least 17 injured after Baltimore bus strikes 2 cars, crashes into building, police say

A Baltimore City public bus crashed into two cars before hitting a building on Saturday, injuring 17 people, two with critical injuries, a Baltimore Police spokesperson told CBS News.

Around 10:20 a.m. patrol officers responded to the scene near where the bus had come to rest inside a building on West Franklin Street, police said in a news release. Police said they found during their preliminary investigations that the bus crashed into a Lexus, before hitting a Nissan and then, finally, the building.

Vehicle Crash at North Paca at West Mulberry Street. Avoid area if you can. pic.twitter.com/MDGM7idTLR — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) June 17, 2023

Somewhere between 10 to 15 people were transported to local area hospitals, the Maryland Transit Administration said in a news release.

The Maryland Transit Administration Police, along with the Baltimore Police Department and the Fire Department said they are currently investigating the crash. Police told CBS News the cause of the crash is not yet known.

CBS Baltimore reported that responders from the fire department evacuated the building occupants. Officials told CBS Baltimore that occupants should be able to enter the building later this afternoon.