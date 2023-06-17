Bus crashes into building in Baltimore, at least 17 people injured
BALTIMORE - Baltimore City Fire officials tell WJZ at least 17 people are injured after a MTA bus crashed into a building.
The crash happened near the intersection of W. Mulberry and N. Paca Streets in Baltimore's Seton Hill neighborhood.
The severity of the injuries is unknown at this time.
WJZ has a crew heading to the scene and will update this story.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.