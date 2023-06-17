Watch CBS News
Bus crashes into building in Baltimore, at least 17 people injured

BALTIMORE - Baltimore City Fire officials tell WJZ at least 17 people are injured after a MTA bus crashed into a building.

The crash happened near the intersection of W. Mulberry and N. Paca Streets in Baltimore's Seton Hill neighborhood.

The severity of the injuries is unknown at this time.

WJZ has a crew heading to the scene and will update this story.

First published on June 17, 2023 / 11:00 AM

