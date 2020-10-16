Security guard protecting ballot drop box shot in Baltimore

A security guard assigned to protect a ballot drop box in northeast Baltimore was shot early Thursday, according to police. CBS Baltimore reports it happened around 4:55 a.m.

Police said the unarmed security guard was sitting in his car at the time of the shooting.

Surveillance video reportedly shows multiple armed suspects approaching the vehicle and trying to open the door. When the man didn't open it, they began shooting.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Get Breaking News Delivered to Your Inbox

Investigators are looking into the shooting as a possible attempted robbery.

The ballot box apparently wasn't tampered with and didn't appear to be the suspects' focus.

"Right now, the box was not tampered with," Board of Elections Director Armstead Jones told reporters.

The Maryland Board of Elections said it's working with authorities in the investigation.

With the unusual voting style because of COVID-19, drop box locations and their security has been a top priority for state and local leaders. Now, these efforts are being ramped up.

"We're going to try some other tactics to make sure that these votes are safe," Jones said.

"It's a shame we're living in a time where a person can't be minding their own business, making an honest wage, and someone does something like they did here," Jones said.

"Our prayers go out to the victim of this situation here," Jones added.