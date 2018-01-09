BAFTA nominations announced; "The Shape of Water" leads with 12 nods

LONDON — Cold War monster movie "The Shape of Water" led nominations Tuesday for the British Academy Film Awards as organizers announced a new female host and promised to fight sexism and sexual misconduct in the entertainment industry.

Guillermo del Toro's fantastical thriller scored nominations in 12 categories, including best picture and best director, for the U.K. equivalent of the Oscars.

Del Toro said the nominations were vindication for an ambitious, genre-crossing movie "so in love with cinema that it fuses melodrama, musical, spy thriller, comedy."

New BAFTA ceremony host Joanna Lumley, known for her role in "Absolutely Fabulous," applauded those who created a sea of black gowns at the Golden Globes in Los Angeles as a sign of solidarity against sexual harassment and abuse.

"I think our business must clean itself up and so must other businesses. But our responsibility is to make sure that our industry is squeaky clean and safe and a wonderful and darling place to work where people are free and no sort of, I don't know, no threat of them," Lumley said. She added, "I'm fine. I've always been tall, I've always been quite sort of feisty. I've always had a bit of lip if you know what I mean? And so I've been lucky. Others who haven't been lucky, I'm so full of sympathy."

Here is the full list of nominations for the BAFTAs:

Best film

"The Shape of Water"

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

"Darkest Hour"

"Dunkirk"

"Call Me By Your Name"

Outstanding British film

"Darkest Hour"

"The Death of Stalin"

"God's Own Country"

"Lady Macbeth"

"Paddington 2"

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Leading actress

Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Annette Bening, "Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool"

Margot Robbie, "I, Tonya"

Sally Hawkins, "The Shape of Water"

Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird"

Leading actor

Daniel Day-Lewis, "Phantom Thread"

Daniel Kaluuya, "Get Out"

Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour"

Jamie Bell, "Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool"

Timothee Chalamet, "Call Me By Your Name"

Supporting actress

Allison Janney, "I, Tonya"

Kristin Scott Thomas, "Darkest Hour"

Laurie Metcalf, "Lady Bird"

Lesley Manville, "Phantom Thread"

Octavia Spencer, "The Shape of Water"

Supporting actor

Christopher Plummer, "All the Money in the World"

Hugh Grant, "Paddington 2"

Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Willem Dafoe, "The Florida Project"

Woody Harrelson, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Director

Guillermo del Toro, "The Shape of Water"

Martin McDonagh, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Christopher Nolan, "Dunkirk"

Denis Villeneuve, "Blade Runner 2049"

Luca Guadagnino, "Call Me By Your Name"

Film not in the English language

"Elle"

"First They Killed My Father"

"The Handmaiden"

"Loveless"

"The Salesman"

Documentary

"City of Ghosts"

"I Am Not Your Negro"

"Icarus"

"An Inconvenient Sequel"

"Jane"

Animated film

"Coco"

"Loving Vincent"

"My Life as a Courgette"

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

Gareth Tunley, Jack Healy Guttman and Tom Meeten, "The Ghoul"

Rungano Nyoni and Emily Morgan, "I Am Not a Witch"

Johnny Harris and Thomas Napper, "Jawbone"

Lucy Cohen, "Kingdom of Us"

Alice Birch, William Oldroyd and Fodhia Cronin O'Reilly, "Lady Macbeth"

Original screenplay

"Get Out"

"I, Tonya"

"Lady Bird"

"The Shape of Water"

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Adapted screenplay

"Call Me by Your Name"

"The Death of Stalin"

"Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool"

"Molly's Game"

"Paddington 2"

Cinematography

"Blade Runner 2049"

"Darkest Hour"

"Dunkirk"

"The Shape of Water"

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Original music

"Blade Runner 2049"

"Darkest Hour"

"Dunkirk"

"Phantom Thread"

"The Shape of Water"

Editing

"Baby Driver"

"Blade Runner 2049"

"Dunkirk"

"The Shape of Water"

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Production design

"Beauty and the Beast"

"Blade Runner 2049"

"Darkest Hour"

"Dunkirk"

"The Shape of Water"

Costume design

"Beauty and the Beast"

"Darkest Hour"

"I, Tonya"

"Phantom Thread"

"The Shape of Water"

Makeup and hair

"Blade Runner 2049"

"Darkest Hour"

"I, Tonya"

"Victoria & Abdul"

"Wonder"

Sound

"Baby Driver"

"Blade Runner 2049"

"Dunkirk"

"The Shape of Water"

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

Special visual effects

"Blade Runner 2049"

"Dunkirk"

"The Shape of Water"

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

"War for the Planet of the Apes"

Rising star

Daniel Kaluuya

Florence Pugh

Josh O'Connor

Tessa Thompson

Timothee Chalamet