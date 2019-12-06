Stars come together to perform Avicii's biggest hits in tribute concert

A record-breaking crowd came out Wednesday to honor the late DJ Tim Bergling, known as Avicii, in his home town of Stockholm, Sweden. Bergling was 28 years old when he died by suicide last year.

It was an all-star tribute to one of the world's most beloved electronic artists, with singers like Adam Lambert, Rita Ora and Aloe Blacc coming together for the first time to perform Avicii's biggest hits. Nineteen singers performed alongside a full 30-piece orchestra, which Avicii's father, Klas Bergling, said was one of his son's dreams.



We spoke with Klas in October about the Tim Bergling Foundation, which put on the concert. Klas and his wife, Anki, created the organization in memory of their son. Klas told us he was "trying to get the stigma away from talking about mental illness and suicide."

"We hope we can be a voice through Tim. Because Tim has so many millions of fans," Klas had said.

Avicii's father on "brave" son and the need to talk about mental health, suicide

In a documentary filmed before his death, Avicci talked openly about his anxiety, depression and addiction. He quit touring in 2016 to focus on making music. But less than two years later, Tim took his own life.

To fans who are dealing with similar mental health illnesses, Klas said, "You have to talk about it."

"You shouldn't be afraid to ask for help," he added.

The money raised from the concert will go to organizations that provide mental health resources, honoring Bergling's life and his legacy.



"Tim Bergling was one of those bright, shining stars, who impacted the world with the music he gave us," Blacc said.

