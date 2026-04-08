Most investors should expect to give up at least some of their gold's market value when selling their assets. Irina Marwan/Getty Images

Gold took investors on a volatile ride over the past year, with the price of gold repeatedly cycling from new record highs to substantial pullbacks before inching back up again. And, the last few weeks have been particularly volatile for gold prices, which are now sitting just under $4,800 per ounce. While that's a sizable drop compared to the over-$5,500-per-ounce price from early 2026, investors who bought in early have still been left with sizable gains. That, in turn, is prompting many investors to consider whether now is the right time to sell their gold assets, before the price falls further.

But while gold's current price may look attractive, it doesn't tell the full story. That figure is the spot price, which is not necessarily what you'll receive when you actually sell your gold investments. Between dealer spreads, premiums and potential tax implications, the process of selling your gold comes with built-in costs that can directly impact your returns. So, the amount you walk away with, if you offload your gold now, may be lower than expected.

That, in turn, makes it important to understand exactly how your gold proceeds could be impacted during the sales process. So how much could you lose if you sell your gold investments in today's landscape? That's what we'll examine below.

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How much do you actually lose when you sell your gold investments?

The amount you lose when selling gold isn't fixed, which makes it difficult to predict in advance. Your outcome depends on a combination of factors, including what you originally paid (and any premiums), the current spot price at the time of sale, the type and condition of the gold you own and how competitive the buyer's offer is. Because all of these variables can shift — sometimes quickly — two investors selling similar amounts of gold can walk away with very different results. That said, most investors should expect to give up at least some of their metal's market value during this process. Here's why:

The price you see isn't the price you get

The spot price of gold is the benchmark you'll see quoted online, but it's not what buyers or gold dealers typically pay you when you sell your gold assets. Precious metal dealers offer a bid price instead, which is lower than the spot price. That difference — known as the spread — is often the first and most unavoidable cost when selling gold.

For common gold products, this gap may be relatively small, typically a few percentage points max. However, it can widen in volatile markets or for less common items. Simply put, even in a strong market, you'll usually sell your gold assets for below the headline price.

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You pay on both sides of the trade

You may be focused on what you'll lose when selling your gold, but it's just as important to consider what you paid when buying it. Most retail gold purchases come with a premium above spot price, which is typically 1% to 5% or more, depending on the product. And, when you sell your gold, you're typically accepting a discount below spot. That means your total loss isn't just the selling discount; it's the combination of the premium you paid plus the discount you accept.

Timing can either limit or magnify your losses

Gold prices don't move in a straight line and short-term swings can have a big impact on what you receive. Selling after a pullback, even a modest one, can reduce your proceeds significantly compared to recent highs, and this is especially relevant right now. With gold sitting below its recent peak, investors who bought near the top may face both market-driven losses and transaction costs at the same time.

Taxes can quietly reduce your profit

Taxes can take a meaningful cut, even if you sell your gold assets for a meaningful profit. Physical gold, for example, is typically taxed as a collectible, which means long-term capital gains can be taxed at rates of up to 28%, depending on your income. That tax isn't always factored into the initial decision to sell, but it directly reduces your net return, and, in some cases, can turn a modest gain into a much smaller one.

The bottom line

Selling gold almost always comes with some level of loss relative to its market price. Between spreads, premiums and taxes, even well-timed sales can result in giving up a portion of your investment's value. That said, knowing where those costs come from and how to manage them can make a meaningful difference. In a market where prices remain high but less predictable, being strategic about how and when you sell can help you hold on to more of your gains.