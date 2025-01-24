"Autism detox" treatments are not science-backed and have health risks, experts warn

Misinformation is circling online about so-called "autism detox treatments," with products promising to reverse autism diagnoses by removing toxins and heavy metals from the bloodstream.

The products are often made with the mineral zeolite and sold as tinctures, sprays and more, marketed especially for kids.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says these detox products are not approved to treat autism and warns that they can carry significant health risks — and other experts are sharing similar concerns.

"There is absolutely no science behind this," Dr. Alycia Halladay, chief science officer at the Autism Science Foundation, said on "CBS Mornings Plus" Wednesday. "There's no science behind the idea that individuals with autism have a higher load of any of these heavy metals. It's been tested and disproven. There's no reason for parents to use these artificial detoxes like zeolite minerals."

While these detox products don't have to be FDA-approved to reach consumers, the FDA has written warning letters to several companies for making unfounded claims.

And more than a decade ago, the FDA warned against the use of chelation, a practice that removes metals and minerals from the bloodstream, similarly marketed as an autism treatment, after studies showed there was no medical benefit.

"FDA-approved chelating agents are approved for specific uses that do not include the treatment or cure of autism," a statement from the FDA read in part.

"Chelation therapy is used to treat lead poisoning and can cause kidney damage, electrolyte imbalances and even death for those without heavy metal poisoning," Julie Landry, co-founder and board-certified clinical psychologist at NeuroSpark Health, told CBS News. "There is no credible scientific evidence supporting the efficacy of 'detox treatments' for autism and the risks can be significant."

What is zeolite?

Zeolite minerals contain mainly aluminum and silicon compounds, according to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, and are used as drying agents in detergents, water filtration systems and air purifiers. They can also be found in cat litters.

The cancer center's website states there are "no published human data" to support claims the minerals can treat or cure autism.

Plus, they can come with their own health risks. For example, a type of fibrous zeolite called erionite can cause certain types of lung cancer when inhaled, the center's website notes.

Are there risks to autism detoxes or chelation?

In addition to relying on "no science whatsoever," these products can also be quite expensive, Halladay said.

"This is one of those things that popped up because — they can make money, right? So anytime somebody can make money off of families who potentially are vulnerable, it becomes a concern to places like ASF," she said.

They can also have side effects, cause additional health issues or interact with other medications people take.

"Some of these zeolite minerals have been linked to fibrosis, which can cause lung issues and even mesothelioma, so they can be quite dangerous."

In 2008, the National Institute of Mental Health attempted to study traditional chelation therapy for autism, but the test was shut down after officials saw evidence that it caused long-term cognitive damage in animals.

Traditional chelation therapy also has more serious risks. In 2005, a 5-year-old child with autism died after undergoing chelation therapy to remove mercury from his body. A 2010 warning from the FDA against traditional chelation noted it "can result in serious side effects such as dehydration, kidney failure and death."

Medication and support for autism

Autistic adults and children need appropriate support based on their individual needs, Landry said.

"Support should validate experiences, teach self-advocacy skills, and collaborative assessment of needs in order to create personalized strategies for navigating the neurotypical environment. Autistics do not need a 'cure' for autism or to 'detoxify' their body," she said.

There are medication options that have been reviewed by the FDA to treat aggression and irritability in people with autism, Halladay said.

Behavioral interventions, which focus on improving speech and communication, can allow people with autism to communicate better, she added, and occupational therapy and speech therapy can help improve things like daily living skills.

"Many of them are endorsed by behavioral groups and autism groups," she said.

LaQuista Erinna, an autism advocate, therapist and owner of Thrive Behavioral Health & Consulting, encourages parents to speak to a medical professional to discuss concerns.

"It's essential to avoid false claims and seek peer-reviewed, science-backed information. If curious about a potential 'remedy,' proceed cautiously. There is no cure for autism. However, living an overall healthier lifestyle can lead to better outcomes," she told CBS News.