Surfer dead after mauling by large shark off Australia beach

A surfer at a popular Sydney beach was mauled to death by a suspected "large shark" on Saturday, Australian police said, in a rare fatal attack.

The 57-year-old man was surfing with friends in the Pacific waters off northern Sydney's adjoining Long Reef and Dee Why beaches when the attack happened, authorities said.

The man – an experienced surfer with a wife and a young daughter – lost "a number of limbs", New South Wales police superintendent John Ducan told reporters.

"I do understand that both him and his board disappeared underwater," he said. "The body was found floating in the surf."

Surfers exit the water after authorities closed Long Reef Beach in Sydney following a shark attack on September 6, 2025. AFP via Getty Images

A couple of surfers saw him in the water and got him to shore, Duncan said.

"Unfortunately, by that time, we understand he lost probably a lot of blood and attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful," he said.

Visitors walk along the shoreline as northern Sydney beaches remain closed following a suspected shark attack at Long Reef Beach on September 6, 2025. SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images

People nearby saw the ocean predator, according to police, who earlier said they believed a "large shark" attacked the man.

Government experts will examine the remains of the surfboard and the man's body to help them determine the species of shark involved, police said.

There are about 100 shark species in Western Australia, according to SharkSmart, a website run by Australian officials that warns about shark activity and gives tips on how to stay safe. Most of the species are capable of injuring humans, but an "overwhelming majority of them are not aggressive under most circumstances." Most serious shark bites in ocean-loving Australia are from great whites, bull sharks, and tiger sharks.

After the incident, nearby beaches were closed for at least 24 hours. Drones and surf lifesavers on water skis were patrolling the beaches for shark activity.

Fatal shark attacks are rare. In 2024, there were only seven fatal attacks, including four unprovoked attacks, around the world, according to research by the International Shark Attack File, a database run by the Florida Museum of Natural History and the University of Florida.

Overall, shark attacks decreased dramatically in 2024 and were far below the annual average.

This was the first fatal shark attack in Sydney since 2022, when a 35-year-old British diving instructor was killed off Little Bay. The previous fatal attack in the city was in 1963. Australia's last deadly shark attack was in March, when a surfer was taken off the remote Wharton Beach of Western Australia.

Another surfer was presumed dead after a shark attack in South Australia in early January. A witness who saw the attack rode into the sea and retrieved the man's surfboard, but officials said there was "no sign" of the surfer afterwards.

There have been more than 1,280 shark incidents around Australia since 1791, of which over 250 resulted in death, according to a database of the predators' encounters with humans.

contributed to this report.